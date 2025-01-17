Israeli Security Cabinet recommends approval of ceasefire in Gaza

Israel’s Security Cabinet has recommended approval of a ceasefire that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants.

The deal will now go to the full Cabinet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that if a deal is passed, the ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday, with the first hostages released on the day.

Mediators Qatar and the US announced the ceasefire on Wednesday, but the deal hung in the balance for more than a day as Mr Netanyahu insisted there were last-minute snags, which he blamed on Hamas.

The militants maintained they were “committed” to the deal, while residents of Gaza and families of the hostages anxiously waited to see if it would materialise.

Resistance

The deal now goes to the full Cabinet of ministers for one final sign-off. It is expected to approve the ceasefire, which could start as soon as Sunday, even though it has drawn fierce resistance from Mr Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners.

Their objections could destabilise his government, however.

Rising death toll

Israel has waged a devastating offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half of those killed.

Beyond the death and destruction in Gaza, the conflict has also destabilised the Middle East and sparked worldwide protests.

On Thursday, Israeli strikes killing at least 72 people in Gaza.

In previous conflicts, both sides have stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires as a way to project strength.

