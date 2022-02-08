‘It’s like a bad dream’: Welsh Government minister reacts to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new Brexit Opportunities job

A member of the Welsh Government has reacted to the announcement that Jacob Rees-Mogg will become the new minister for Brexit Opportunities by saying that it is “like a bad dream”.

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters was responding to the news that Jacob Rees-Mogg was being moved in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle from Commons leader to the newly created post.

Rees-Mogg will remain a member of cabinet in his new role, which includes responsibility for “government efficiency” as well as Brexit.

The Conservative MP for North East Somerset has been involved in a number of embarrassing gaffes over the past few weeks including not knowing the name of the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, and calling the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglass Ross, a “lightweight”.

It’s like a bad dream https://t.co/TZdBjU2J5f — Lee Waters MS (@Amanwy) February 8, 2022

Caerphilly Senedd Member Hefin David added: “Nothing says opportunities better than a cabinet minister born with plenty of them.”

Chief whip Mark Spencer is taking on Rees-Mogg’s former role, in what is seen as an attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to show that changes are being made to the way the government operates after a series of scandals.

Last Thursday, four No 10 aides left their roles, including Boris Johnson’s policy chief Munira Mirza and his director of communications, Jack Doyle. The later rle has now been taken up by former S4C Y Byd yn ei Le presenter Guto Harri.

Munira Mirza was replaced by MP Andrew Griffith.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

