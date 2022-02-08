‘It’s like a bad dream’: Welsh Government minister reacts to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new Brexit Opportunities job
A member of the Welsh Government has reacted to the announcement that Jacob Rees-Mogg will become the new minister for Brexit Opportunities by saying that it is “like a bad dream”.
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters was responding to the news that Jacob Rees-Mogg was being moved in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle from Commons leader to the newly created post.
Rees-Mogg will remain a member of cabinet in his new role, which includes responsibility for “government efficiency” as well as Brexit.
The Conservative MP for North East Somerset has been involved in a number of embarrassing gaffes over the past few weeks including not knowing the name of the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, and calling the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglass Ross, a “lightweight”.
It’s like a bad dream https://t.co/TZdBjU2J5f
— Lee Waters MS (@Amanwy) February 8, 2022
Caerphilly Senedd Member Hefin David added: “Nothing says opportunities better than a cabinet minister born with plenty of them.”
Chief whip Mark Spencer is taking on Rees-Mogg’s former role, in what is seen as an attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to show that changes are being made to the way the government operates after a series of scandals.
Last Thursday, four No 10 aides left their roles, including Boris Johnson’s policy chief Munira Mirza and his director of communications, Jack Doyle. The later rle has now been taken up by former S4C Y Byd yn ei Le presenter Guto Harri.
Munira Mirza was replaced by MP Andrew Griffith.
Jacob Rees-Mogg. The Tory ERG Brexit fantasist and liar who promised us cheaper food, clothing and footwear “straight away”, just to sway the referendum vote. And Wales fell for it, voting to leave the EU. What did you get? Farming at risk, ports losing trade, less regional money than from the EU and much higher prices and ‘shrinkflation’. The major UK growth business since 2016? – Foodbanks, up 128%. When the energy bills arrive just remember that the post-Brexit fall in the value of the pound has helped to push those imported energy costs up. Tory Britain – energy bills… Read more »
“EU France – energy bills up 4%”. I’ve never seem that quoted before. Why such a small increase?
No more English party’s in wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴
parties
Richard it may be better you focusing on the possible damage to the Wales post brexit initiatives from JRM rather than Grayham mistaking the 17 Party lockdown events with political parties….just so many parties 😂
I think he referring to a English party in No. 10 Clowning street!
Presumably the plan is for our horror at this repulsive dogmatic poser to take our minds of Boris for a while.
But is there not a certain exquisite irony in making him responsible for polishing the turd that is Brexit?
All well and good Labour complaining about the Tories but if they won’t support a Welsh State we’re stuck with them aren’t we.
Solidarity ✊
Being misruled and abused by all the tories is a nightmare