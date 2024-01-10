ITV history series reveals lost landmarks of Wales

A returning ITV history series will uncover the remarkable stories behind significant heritage sites that have disappeared from Wales’ landscape.

‘Vanished Wales’ will begin a fresh new series on ITV Cymru Wales on January 12 and will see presenter Adeola Dewis continue her journey across Wales.

From Victorian villages and wartime factories, to iconic centres of sport and culture, these landmarks shaped the Wales we know today – and they were all demolished within the last 60 years.

Across six episodes, Adeola uncovers the fascinating and largely forgotten stories of our lost heritage, including:

The Art Deco music hall that hosted Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones.

The sporting superstructure that brought the world’s best to Wales.

The grand Georgian building torn down for a multi-story car park.

The huge chocolate factory that became a sweet success story for Wales.

The astonishing gothic castle that dominated the coastline.

Rubble

The series also remembers the lost communities of Wales – the villages and historic districts that were reduced to rubble during the 1960s and 70s.

These include Nant y Moch in the Cambrian Mountains, Bush Houses in the Rhondda and entire rows of streets in Cardiff, Barry, Bangor and the Swansea Valley.

Amid the destruction and demolition of so much of our heritage, ‘Vanished Wales’ celebrates the fascinating structures have managed to survive the wrecking ball, including:

The Victorian observatory that captured one of the first photos of the moon.

The WW2 control tower that defended the Welsh coast.

The millionaire’s mansion that gave thousands of adult.s a second chance

Vivid

ITV Cymru Wales presenter Adeola Dewis said: “With technology, our world seems to be changing so quickly.

“It’s so special to have the opportunity to experience glimpses of the past through people and their stories. Each story paints such vivid pictures of another way of life.

“It’s beautiful to see strides being made to honour and preserve what has gone before.”

Carwyn Jones, Series Producer of Vanished Wales, said: “It’s been a huge privilege to tell these poignant and powerful stories and they serve as a precious reminder of our past.

“For this series we filmed with nearly 100 members of the public, from right across Wales, who all spoke passionately about the cherished buildings that were once on their doorstep.

“As one of our contributors said to us: ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone’.”

You can watch Vanished Wales on the following dates:

Episode 1 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 12th January

Episode 2 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 19th January

Episode 3 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 9th February

Episode 4 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 16th February

Episode 5 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 1st March

Episode 6 | ITV 1 Cymru Wales 7pm on Friday 8th March

Watch Vanished Wales on ITV Cymru Wales at 7pm on Friday, January 12, and catch up on ITVX afterwards.

