ITV shares surge on reported takeover interest

Broadcasting giant ITV has seen its shares leap higher on reports the group is being eyed for a possible takeover.

Shares in ITV surged as much as 10% in Monday trading after it was reported by Sky News at the weekend that private equity firm CVC Capital Partners was looking to team up with other potential bidders for the British broadcaster.

It is understood that CVC is joining forces with a European broadcaster to consider a bid for parts or all of ITV.

The reported takeover interest follows a share price slump in recent months for the group behind hit shows I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Love Island, whose stock has fallen 7% over the past month.

Deal