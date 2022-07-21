Jacob Rees-Mogg and Wales’ new Secretary of State visit Wrexham’s Racecourse ground
The Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg and the new Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland visited Wrexham’s Racecourse ground today.
They were welcomed by Wrexham’s Conservative MP Sarah Atherton as part of an event sponsored by the local council.
“Honoured to welcome the Secretary of State for Wales, Robert Buckland, and the Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg to Wrexham AFC’s home patch, the Racecourse Ground,” Sarah Atherton wrote in a Facebook post.
Robert Buckland, the MP for Swindon South, was appointed to the post earlier this month after his predecessor, Simon Hart MP, resigned in a bid to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Katie Wilson, a Plaid Cymru Wrexham County Councillor for the Offa Ward, said that they had organised a small protest to welcome the delegation:
We gave him a warm Wrecsam welcome 😏 pic.twitter.com/yzdwvDbiJx
— Kate Wilkinson (@rightsaid_kate) July 21, 2022
The racecourse is currently bidding for levelling up funding to make improvements to the stadium. The Levelling Up Secretary is now Greg Clark after Boris Johnson fired his predecessor, Michael Gove.
Clwyd South Labour Senedd Member Ken Skates said that he had written to Grek Clark seeking assurances that Wrexham’s levelling up bid would not be derailed.
“The political turmoil at Westminster cannot be allowed to hold up this transformational project,” he said. So much hard work has gone into it already, and the Welsh Labour Government has already pledged millions of pounds of funding which the people of Wrexham now need the UK Government to match.”
Wrexham’s MP was criticised in May after getting the name of the town’s football team wrong while speaking in the House of Commons.
Speaking in a debate about Wrexham’s City of Culture 2025 bid, Sarah Atherton called the football team “Wrexham Athletic Football Club”.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Yuck! Images like that should not be shown without a clear warning.
Wastemonster!
Jacob Rees-Mogg – the ERG Brexiteer who promised that a vote for Brexit would lower food prices. LSE economic research unit shows in fact it added 6% to food prices due to new red tape and staff shortages. Was he simply ignorant, or did he lie to support his personal ideology over people’s welfare? I know which one it was. They lie, you pay, it’s the Tory way.
Apparently Rees-Mogg has been a ‘lifelong fan of Wrexham Argyle’ 😉
You should judge a secretary of state for Wales by the company he keeps…