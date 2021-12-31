Jacob Rees-Mogg: ‘England and Wales benefitted from being part of single kingdom since reign of Edward I’
Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that “England and Wales have both benefitted from being part of a single kingdom since the reign of Edward I”.
The Eton-educated Tory MP and UK cabinet minster suggested that both countries have benefitted since Wales’ conquest and annexation in 1283 by the English monarch, who was often referred to as the Longshanks, in a post on social media.
Following the annexation Edward embarked on a policy of English colonisation and settlement of Wales, which included building a series of imposing castles, known as the Iron Ring, to secure the conquered territory.
The territory did not become one kingdom at the time. Some of the land was divided between Marcher lords. Other lands were retained by Edward under direct royal control and were organised under the Statute of Rhuddlan of 1284.
However, they did not become part of the Kingdom of England because were the English King’s personal fief. In 1301, they were granted to Edward’s son, Edward of Caernarfon (the future Edward II), with the title “Prince of Wales”. The lands and title then became the customary endowment of the heir to the throne.
Wales was formally incorporated into the Kingdom of England with the Laws in Wales Acts 1535 and 1542, which was during the reign of King Henry VIII of England.
Rees-Mogg was responding to comments from the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary Simon Hart about England being loaned four million Lateral Flow Tests by Wales, amid a shortage in the country.
The Welsh Government’s Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE from @Independent – you’re welcome @sajidjavid it’s what good neighbours do”.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart replied: “Vaughan is right, as one United Kingdom (rather than ‘good neighbours’) UK Government have been proud to source & provide vaccines, boosters, antivirals, tests, MoD personnel, furlough for 1 in 3 workers & funding of over £8 billion for Welsh Government during the pandemic.”
England and Wales have both benefitted from being part of a single kingdom since the reign of Edward I. https://t.co/SsfXP7yC5n
— Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) December 31, 2021
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 we in wales have got to stop being little Englanders and and be proud to be welsh it’s time for a new wales 🏴
Edward bankrupt the crown coffers to build the most extensive and expensive castle building program ever seen in western Europe. All this just to subdue and annex our little nation. He ordered the murder of hundreds of our bards,in an attempt to deny us our history. The Cymru must have loved being on the receiving end of Edward’s good will to our people.
What Edward 1 did to Wales, our people and its culture could only be compared to what the “English” did to the Scots in 1746 after Culloden. Rees Mogg must have been round the back of the bike sheds at Eton smoking dope when the history lessons were taking place. Maybe with this new “woke” thing, we’ll all get an apology, and then we can remain within Chester city walls after dark.
Rees Mogg more likely to be a time traveller from the intensely colonial period of the 18th century. Sense of entitlement is maxed out, he just thinks he’s delivering civilization to all 4 corners of the world ( or 4 corners of the UK !)
Oh! Forgot to mention the invention of a new way to execute our princes,the method of being hung drawn and quartered.Given that the native princes were in the habit of taking their vast libraries to be incarcerated with them, Edward also saw to it that millennia of indigenous knowledge never saw the light of day again and was destroyed. Edward had a problem with the fact that there were native kings on this island stretching back millennia prior to 1066 and also the arrival of the Saxon’s and Romans .
EnglandandWales ‘one nationism’ in its clearest light. Don’t worry about the 13th Century, this is very much the blueprint for our future. As Scotland forges its own path, and Ireland ponders re-unification, all that will be left for English Exceptionalists like Rees-Mogg, Raab, Farage and others is the continual expropriation of Welsh land and resources, and the deculturation of our communities. We are seeing the first wave of this but the tsunami will really hit us post-Covid.
I do love old JRM – you just couldn’t make him up.
A friend of mines son saw him on the Zip Wire in Gwynedd ! Just couldn’t believe that such folk still existed in this century.
He just exhibits all the colonial charm
and regard for the natives that gives the U.K. such a high score at events such as the European Song 🎵 Contest each year.
Why on earth would anyone want to make him up?
He is neither use nor ornament.
He is however part of a dangerously deranged and influential group within the English parliament!
How is it that after such a privileged education one can be so daft?