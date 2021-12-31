Jacob Rees-Mogg: ‘England and Wales benefitted from being part of single kingdom since reign of Edward I’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that “England and Wales have both benefitted from being part of a single kingdom since the reign of Edward I”.

The Eton-educated Tory MP and UK cabinet minster suggested that both countries have benefitted since Wales’ conquest and annexation in 1283 by the English monarch, who was often referred to as the Longshanks, in a post on social media.

Following the annexation Edward embarked on a policy of English colonisation and settlement of Wales, which included building a series of imposing castles, known as the Iron Ring, to secure the conquered territory.

The territory did not become one kingdom at the time. Some of the land was divided between Marcher lords. Other lands were retained by Edward under direct royal control and were organised under the Statute of Rhuddlan of 1284.

However, they did not become part of the Kingdom of England because were the English King’s personal fief. In 1301, they were granted to Edward’s son, Edward of Caernarfon (the future Edward II), with the title “Prince of Wales”. The lands and title then became the customary endowment of the heir to the throne.

Wales was formally incorporated into the Kingdom of England with the Laws in Wales Acts 1535 and 1542, which was during the reign of King Henry VIII of England.

Rees-Mogg was responding to comments from the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary Simon Hart about England being loaned four million Lateral Flow Tests by Wales, amid a shortage in the country.

The Welsh Government’s Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE from ⁦@Independent – you’re welcome ⁦@sajidjavid⁩ it’s what good neighbours do”.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart replied: “Vaughan is right, as one United Kingdom (rather than ‘good neighbours’) UK Government have been proud to source & provide vaccines, boosters, antivirals, tests, MoD personnel, furlough for 1 in 3 workers & funding of over £8 billion for Welsh Government during the pandemic.”

England and Wales have both benefitted from being part of a single kingdom since the reign of Edward I. https://t.co/SsfXP7yC5n — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) December 31, 2021