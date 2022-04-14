January trial for parents accused of killing daughter who became morbidly obese

A mother and father accused of the killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese will stand trial in January next year.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020.

Her father Alun Titford, 44, and mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, are charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

It is alleged that, between March 24 and October 11 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

They are further accused of failing to ensure she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic conduction and had a safe and clean living environment.

The charges allege the defendants did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.

The pair were due to enter pleas at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, but Titford was unable to attend after being admitted to hospital the previous evening.

Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for June 30, with a provisional trial date of January 16.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

