Japanese ambassador tucks into Welsh cake for breakfast in Cardiff

Japan’s UK ambassador has posted a heartwarming video to social media of himself enjoying a Welsh cake and cup of tea for breakfast in Cardiff.

Hiroshi Suzuki is currently enjoying a visit to Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Wales and Japan 2025’ campaign.

The official launch in Cardiff on Wednesday was hosted by First Minister Eluned Morgan and the Japanese Ambassador with a similar event taking place in Tokyo.

A video by Hiroshi Suzuki went viral earlier this week when he sung the Welsh nation anthem whilst holding a red dragon and Welsh and Japanese flags.

I ❤️ Welsh cake ! pic.twitter.com/8GWMXhrWDh — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) January 9, 2025

This morning, he’s enjoyed breakfast at a cafe near Wales’ Principality Stadium.

In a video posted to X with the caption, “I ❤️ Welsh cake”, the ambassador could be seen sipping tea from a mug emblazoned with the Welsh dragon and tucking in to a Welsh cake.

The video was viewed over 15,000 times in less than an hour.

Wales has long-standing economic ties with Japan, particularly due to inward investment by Japanese companies into Wales since the 1970s.

A £150,00 Wales Japan Culture Fund, manged by Wales Arts International and British Council Wales, with support from the Welsh Government and Arts Council of Wales, will shortly be launched for activity connecting Wales and Japan this year.

Ties

The fund aims to develop new artistic collaborations and to engage new audiences, while strengthening existing partnerships.

Wales will also be represented at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka between April and October this year where Wales-focused events are planned, with contributions from Welsh performers.

The First Minister said: “Wales and Japan have deep-rooted connections which stretch back to the 19th century, when Welsh innovation played an important role in shaping Japan’s transport network. Today, that partnership thrives in new and meaningful ways.

“2025 will be a year to start new conversations, develop relationships and open a fresh chapter for mutual growth in key areas. I’m excited about the opportunities this year presents to celebrate and strengthen the economic, educational, cultural and sporting ties between Wales and Japan.”

