Jason Mohammad withdraws from presenting Final Score

Welsh sports presenter Jason Mohammad is the latest in a long line of presenters and pundits to withdraw from appearing on sports shows today in the wake of the impartiality row between Gary Lineker and the BBC.

Mohammad, who hosts Final Score on BBC One tweeted that he had informed the BBC that he would not be presenting his show this afternoon.

He said: “Morning all. As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart. However – I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One.”

Sports reporter Marc Webber tweeted: “As Final Score reporters, we have decided to stand down from our duties today in solidarity with Gary Lineker. As a result, no Final Score will be broadcast today.

“We all love the BBC and are proud to work for such a great broadcaster.

“More importantly, we consider it an absolute honour to keep people up to date on football on a Saturday at 3pm. A lot of work had already gone into today’s show. Many of us are freelancers -only paid per game. We have made a salary sacrifice today.

“But I can’t stand by and see a colleague unsupported like this for a personal opinion which did not break BBC Editorial Guidelines. Please also be kind to other BBC Sport colleagues who will still be working because they will not have the luxury of choice we have.”

BBC football presenter and former England player Alex Scott said she will not be presenting Football Focus on Saturday, amid reports the BBC has pulled the show.

She tweeted: “I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today.. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week….”

Kelly Somers also said she will not be hosting Football Focus.

She tweeted: “Just to confirm I won’t be on BBC television today.”

Pundit Glenn Murray also said he had pulled out of appearing on Football Focus and Final Score on Saturday.

The former Brighton striker tweeted: “Was meant to be up in Media City today but reflecting last night I felt it was the right thing to do to step away from Focus & Score today.

“Hoping normal service resumes next week.”

Football Focus has been pulled from its schedule, with Bargain Hunt showing in its place.

A spokesman for the Professional Footballers’ Association said: “We have been informed that players involved in today’s games will not be asked to participate in interviews with Match Of The Day.

“The PFA have been speaking to members who wanted to take a collective position and to be able to show their support for those who have chosen not to be part of tonight’s programme.

“During those conversations we made clear that, as their union, we would support all members who might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments.

“This is a common sense decision that ensures players won’t now be put in that position.”

