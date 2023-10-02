Jeremy Hunt admits he flew to Manchester Tory conference from London
Jeremy Hunt has admitted he flew to Manchester from London for the Conservative Party conference rather than taking the train.
The Chancellor blamed a train cancellation due to industrial action for choosing the carbon-intensive mode of transport.
It comes as train drivers are striking on the start and end dates of the Tory gathering in the city.
Asked whether he flew, as first reported in the Guardian, Mr Hunt told BBC Breakfast: “I took a BA flight because I was told that my train had been cancelled.”
The flight from London Heathrow Airport to Manchester takes around an hour, according to the BA website, while the train takes about two hours and 15 minutes.
On his return journey, the senior Cabinet minister said: “I’ll probably be driving home because I think there’s another train strike on Wednesday.”
Challenged over what his transport choices said about the state of the railways, Mr Hunt said they “need improving” but declined to comment on the fate of HS2.
Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, he repeatedly said it is not the “appropriate time” to announce whether to cut the northern leg of the high-speed rail project.
HS2
He told Sky News: “In terms of things like the northern leg of HS2, whatever decision we make, we will take very careful note of the need to have proper economic infrastructure throughout the whole country.
“In terms of this specific decision I’m afraid you will have to wait.
“We will make the announcement at the appropriate time.”
The Prime Minister has faced a backlash from his predecessors, businesses and leaders across the north for wavering over whether HS2 will ever reach Manchester.
Theresa May is the latest former premier to urge Rishi Sunak not to ditch the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the high-speed rail project that was designed to link the North and London.
A drastic cost-cutting exercise could also see it end at Old Oak Common in the capital’s western suburbs rather than reach its centre.
Well at least he can’t be accused of wasting money. It was a darn site cheaper than a first class air fare.
Should of course be train fare but wait a minute are the trains not in strike?
We’re on the train to nowhere, Tory anthem now playing in Manchester…
we’ve no idea where we are going and we will hide where we’ve been…
They could have borrowed Fat Shanks’ big red bus…
Tories have destroyed our infrastructure but it clearly doesn’t really impact them, if theres no trains then just fly.
Announcement on HS2 will be at the ‘appropriate time’. That will be AFTER their conference has ended and they are well clear of Manchester. Hunt can fly in without criticism now as he belongs to the stuff the environment party which is also the stuff the workers party and he wonders why he can’t get a train. When his mob of trash are voted out, I’ll be throwing a STUFF THE TORIES party.