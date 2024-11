Jeremy Hunt: NHS ‘most micro-managed healthcare system in world’

Speaking from the backbenches, Mr Hunt said: “Can I welcome the Secretary of State’s plans to reform the NHS, but caution against the idea that the answer is to fire more incompetent managers?“The answer is not bad management, but micromanagement from the centre, which see hospitals managed with more than 100 targets by NHS England, making it one of the most micro-managed healthcare systems in the world.“So will his plans have more autonomy for managers to help them innovate, save money and improve care for patients?”

Mr Streeting replied: “It is my view that when you have too many targets and you’re measuring everything, you end up measuring nothing, that we need to give more freedom and autonomy to good leaders and more clinical leaders and managers in the NHS who are coming up with some of the best productivity gains in the system.

“That’s why we’ve announced new support and investment in the college of leadership for both clinical leaders and executive leaders in the NHS.

“I’d be delighted to meet with him to discuss those issues, he was a great chair of the Select Committee.

“But I’d also just say to (Mr Hunt) that back in July, we saw a really great example of how you can improve things by sacking bad managers.”