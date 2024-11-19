Jeremy Hunt: NHS ‘most micro-managed healthcare system in world’

The NHS is “one of the most micro-managed healthcare systems in the world”, former chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.

The Conservative MP for Godalming and Ash made his first contribution in the Commons since returning to the backbenches during Health Questions on Tuesday.

As Mr Hunt asserted that the problem in the NHS is “not bad management”, Health Secretary Wes Streeting referred to the Tories’ historic loss at the election, describing it as “a really great example of how you can improve things by sacking bad managers”.

Mr Hunt is the longest serving health secretary in British political history, serving from 2012-2018 in the cabinets of former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.