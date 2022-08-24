‘Giant’ Senedd candidate becomes social media meme – but he’s not actually that massive

A spoof post featuring a ‘giant’ Senedd candidate has gone viral on social media.

Gresford Councillor Jeremy Kent was out campaigning during last year’s Senedd elections, in which he was the Wrexham Conservative candidate, when the photo was taken in which he unwittingly became part of the online meme.

His image was posted by Twitter user ‘Garby’ as part of a spoof of a trend whereby users posted images of their Conservative MPs, with accompanying text saying that they had “voted to allow water companies to discharge raw sewage into Britain’s waterways”.

Garby posted the photoshopped image of Jeremy Kent campaigning with leadership contender and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Wrexham’s MP Sarah Atheron at last year’s Senedd election.

“This is my local Conservative MP, Chongo,” he said. “He voted to allow gamma radiation and growth hormones to enter the food chain. See you at the next election.”

This is my local Conservative MP, Chongo. He voted to allow gamma radiation and growth hormones to enter the food chain. See you at the next election. pic.twitter.com/ikCxmEeefF — Garby (@Atlantis252) August 22, 2022

In reality, the very tall Jeremy Kent is not quite the size depicted in the image, being but head and shoulders above the 5’5″ Rishi Sunak, rather than twice his size.

The Councillor himself reacted to the meme, saying: “Moral of the story.. don’t put the tall one at the front…

“As for the pose… well for that I am truly guilty and don’t understand it myself.”

Jeremy Kent was ultimately narrowly beaten in the Senedd election, 7,450 votes to 7,099, by Labour’s Lesley Griffiths.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

