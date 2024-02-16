Jeremy Miles asks members to back inclusive leadership as ballot papers drop

Jeremy Miles has pitched his inclusive leadership to Welsh Labour members ahead of ballots arriving for the election of a new Welsh Labour Leader on Friday.

“The leadership I offer is bold, hopeful, compassionate, and inclusive. It’s one where we succeed together – the we, not the I.” says Miles.

The statement comes as Welsh entertainment legend Max Boyce praised the education minister as “a man of intellect, honesty and integrity”.

Future

Mr Miles said: “When ballots arrive in the coming days, you have the opportunity to set our party and nation on a course towards that bright future we all aspire for.

“As Welsh Labour leader and First Minister, I will focus on a strong, sustainable economy that allows us to reduce the inequalities that poverty causes.

“My Good Green Growth economic stimulus will provide good, sustainable jobs with union representation in sectors of the future while tackling the climate and nature emergencies.

“A new Rent To Own scheme and building new social homes for rent will help people across Wales to get on and get by. And reforms to our NHS that will cut the longest waiting times and relieve needless pain.

“I’ve also told you who I am: the young man who grew up gay in a Welsh speaking working class family in Pontardulais. Who then spent 20 years working in senior law and commercial roles internationally before I ever entered politics.

“The Minister who introduced free school meals in primary, raised Educational Maintenance Allowance, and led the biggest reforms of our colleges in decades.

“I believe we can flourish as a country despite the appalling legacy of 14 years of Tory government.

“The leadership I offer is bold, hopeful, compassionate, and inclusive. It’s one where we succeed together – the we, not the I. So let’s choose that path.”

Support

Separately, Welsh singer and entertainer Max Boyce has offered some words of support on Jeremy Miles’ character.

He said: “In my dealings with Mr Jeremy Miles MS over recent years and particularly in relation to his work for good and charitable causes in our deprived communities, l have always found him a man of intellect, honesty and integrity.”

A joint statement from all three women leaders of Labour councils has been released in support of Mr Miles.

Cllr Jane Mudd of Newport Council, Cllr Mary-Ann Brocklesby of Monmouthshire Council and Cllr Lis Burnett of Vale of Glamorgan Council said: “After careful consideration, we have each decided to support Jeremy Miles MS for Welsh Labour Leader.

“As Labour council leaders we have had the opportunity to work closely with Welsh Government Ministers over recent years and we have been impressed with Jeremy’s knowledge, openness and ability to engage.

“He is a genuine individual who is committed to delivering a better Wales and we have no hesitation in pledging our support.”

The education minister has the support of a clear majority of his and Mr Gething’s Labour colleagues in the Senedd.

He also has the support of a majority of constituency labour parties, Labour Council Leaders and Deputy Leaders, and Labour peers including Anita Gale, Debbie Wilcox, Peter Hain and Leslie Griffiths of Burry Port.

He was endorsed by Labour’s sister party, the Co-operative Party, following an all member ballot.

He is also endorsed by trade unions Aslef, Musicians Union, National Union of Mineworkers, and groups within the party such as Disability Labour, Socialist Health Association, Socialist Education Association, and Christians on the Left.

Welsh Labour members and non-member trade union voters are able to vote between Friday 16th February and Thursday 14th March.

Ballots will be sent out by email and post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

