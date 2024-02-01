Jeremy Miles launches his Labour leadership manifesto

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Jeremy Miles will today (1 February) launch what is described as his “manifesto for transforming Wales’ future”.

Mr Miles, who is facing off with Vaughan Gething to replace Mark Drakeford as First Minister next month, says the manifesto is a “plan to make Wales a more prosperous and compassionate country” and pledges to make sustainable economic growth his government’s top priority.

Speaking ahead of the manifesto’s launch in Rhyl, Mr Miles, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, said: “There is no route to the more compassionate country that we want to be which doesn’t pass through the more prosperous country that we need to be.”

The manifesto commits to a series of economy-focused measures including an expansion of energy efficient retrofit for existing homes and buildings; creating a national Future Skills map, anticipating future skills needs; and a review of business support to ensure its delivery is fit for the future of the Welsh economy.

Financial incentives

A Miles-led government would explore financial incentives for new and recent graduates to set up businesses and work in Wales, and launch a new “Make it in Wales” campaign to attract more talent to Wales and bring talent from the Welsh diaspora home.

The plan also include commitments to improve women’s health outcomes, help for renters to buy, reverse the decline in biodiversity in nature, and lift children out of poverty.

Mr Miles pledges to:

Refocus the Welsh Government’s approach to women’s health, informed by the voices of women. It will look to provide a menopause consultation at the age of 40 and a public health information campaign for employers on supporting women through menopause.

Develop a new ‘Rent to Own’ scheme to help renters buy a home.

Ensure the Welsh Government is a ‘nature positive government’ through a package of ambitious biodiversity measures, including a statutory target to reverse the decline in biodiversity, with an improvement in the status of species and ecosystems by 2030 and their clear recovery by 2050.

Work with an incoming UK Labour government on a “freedom from poverty” plan for Wales with a particular focus on child poverty.

He also plans to use public budgets to support well-paid green jobs, foster a culture of innovation to cut NHS waiting lists and drive up the use of digital technology in health and care, investing more in education to improve school standards, build more homes by unlocking land and unblocking the planning system, deliver fairer fares and better public transport, and strengthen Welsh democracy by giving the people of Wales a stronger voice.

Day-to-day priorities

Mr Miles said: “The manifesto I’m publishing today sets out a clear mission for Wales’ future. A government I lead will focus on the day-to-day priorities of people across Wales, and the party that I lead will be rooted in our communities, bringing new and imaginative ideas forward that reflect the day-to-day experiences of people across our nation.

“This contest isn’t about me – or indeed any individual. It’s about what Wales needs to do over the next decade to change our trajectory and flourish in a new world of changing technology and disruption.

“While the current budget situation poses real limitations on new spending initiatives in the short term, this will not limit our ambitions nor detract from the need to be radical and imaginative. So from day one, I will bring a sense of urgency and purpose to taking forward the proposals in this manifesto that will help make Wales the prosperous and compassionate country we want it to be in the years ahead.

“That’s my vision for Wales – let’s get on with it.”

