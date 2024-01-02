Jeremy Miles pledges 20mph review as part of Labour leadership bid

Emily Price

Jeremy Miles has promised to bring forward a review of Wales’ 20mph speed limit if he were to be successful in his Labour leadership bid.

The eduction minister joins Vaughan Gething, the economy minister, in the leadership race and today, he revealed details of what he would do in his first week as Wales’ First Minister.

Included in his list of pledges, Mr Miles said he would “Get the review of 20mph underway” 6 months earlier than the Welsh Government first planned to assess the rollout.

Controversial

In September the controversial new speed limit saw most roads in Wales that were 30mph switch to 20mph – although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

The default limit was met with fierce opposition and a petition calling for it to be reversed has reached over 467,000 signatures – the most in Senedd history.

Vaughan Gething has similarly indicated that he too is keen to review the default speed limit – but said that the policy will save lives.

In September a Plaid Cymru amendment calling for a review of the speed limit was passed. Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth has said there does not need to be a new First Minister in place for the review to begin and the process could be started immediately.

The Welsh Government has always said the road regulation would be reviewed a year after it was rolled out.

A Welsh Government source told Nation.Cymru that scrapping the speed limit altogether would not be plausible because it would cost “tens of millions”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Miles pointed to several other pledges should he be successful in his leadership bid.

They included a gender balanced government, focused on delivery of public services, while providing new leadership in the Welsh economy and health.

He said: “If I am elected Welsh Labour leader and First Minister in 2024, here are 5 things I will do in my first week as FM:

“1. Appoint a government where at least half of all ministers are women.

“2. Kick start the setting up of a new Delivery Unit in the Welsh Government – we will look at everything we do with an absolutely relentless focus on practical delivery.

“3. Get the review of 20 mph underway, it will be 6 months from introduction, so as I said on day one of my campaign – there’s no need to delay.

“4. Initiate fresh discussions with patients, health bodies and health unions about how we help the NHS adapt to respond to current and future pressures.

“5. Direct the establishment of a new National Economic Council to advise the government on strategic policies to deliver sustainable economic prosperity and solidarity.

“I will be announcing policy priorities in the coming weeks. Today’s 5 actions point to kind of government I want to lead – reflecting our communities, focused on the economy, relentless in protecting and improving public services, and open to scrutiny.

Let’s get on with it!”

The Neath MS won the support of a majority of Labour Members of the Senedd to join the ballot and has been endorsed by a majority of Welsh Labour council leaders and deputy leaders.

He is expected to roll out his policy agenda in the coming weeks.

Budget

Mr Miles said: “This must be the year that we get rid of the UK Tory Government. Their incompetence, austerity and economic mismanagement have constrained Welsh Government budgets meaning real world hardship for people and the services they rely on.

“However, none of that takes away from the absolute need of the next First Minister and Welsh Government to focus on the delivery of good, reliable public services for the people of Wales.

“That means having a government that reflects our communities, is relentless in protecting and improving public services, and is open to scrutiny and constructive criticism.”

