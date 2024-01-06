Jeremy Miles pledges more money for education as he launches Welsh Labour leadership bid

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Jeremy Miles will today (6 January) set out his pledges for Wales’ future, including plans to spend more money on schools and to cut NHS waiting times.

Mr Miles, who will officially launch his leadership campaign at an event in Swansea, will make six key pledges – the economy, the NHS, schools, housing, transport, and strengthening Welsh democracy.

Priorities

The pledges set out the policy priorities for the government Mr Miles would like to lead, and are described as “a set of choices that will reshape the Welsh Government in coming years and into the next Senedd term.

The pledges are:

A green economy stimulus: target all Welsh Government capital and procurement spending – alongside new funding models in partnership with local government – to create quality, sustainable jobs and tackle climate change

Invest in education: increase the percentage of the Welsh Government budget spent on schools – as the best investment in social justice and in a healthy economy

Cut NHS waiting lists: establish dedicated orthopaedic centres for knee and hip replacements to clear backlogs

Decent housing in our communities: expand cooperative housing and tackle barriers to providing social homes

Fairer fares, better transport: simpler, fairer bus fares to encourage travel as we re-regulate the bus network

A stronger voice for the people of Wales:strengthen the Senedd, devolve power within Wales, and secure a fairer deal for Wales in partnership with a UK Labour Government

Vision

Mr Miles, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, said: “I’m standing for Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister because I have a vision for Wales’ future. We have difficult financial challenges now, but we must also think beyond those to secure a more hopeful future.

“As First Minister, I will invest more in education, provide practical help to the NHS in order to cut waiting lists, expand cooperative housing, and introduce fairer bus fares. Every penny spent on building and buying through the Welsh Government will have to meet the test of supporting quality, sustainable jobs and our aims of tackling the climate emergency.

“Our Welsh democracy will be strengthened with a stronger Senedd, I will press for the further devolution of powers, including within Wales, and I will work in partnership with Keir Starmer as Labour’s next Prime Minister to make sure Wales benefits from two governments – Welsh and UK – working together for Wales’ future.”

Vaughan Gething

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething launched his campaign to replace Mark Drakeford as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister on Friday.

The former Health Minister announced several pledges to underpin the future health policies of a Welsh Labour government.

Mr Gething promised that under his leadership the NHS in Wales will never be sold off.

He said he would also guarantee that per head spend on the health and social care in Wales would never fall below that of England.

Mr Gething also committed to publishing a new partnership agreement with the NHS, patients, unions and local government to meet the challenges across health and social care.

