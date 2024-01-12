Jeremy Miles pledges to end ‘cycle of Tory crises’ in campaign video

Emily Price

Welsh Labour leadership candidate Jeremy Miles has pledged to “end the cycle of Tory crises that has worn down so many” in a new campaign video.

The message was released to supporters as local Labou parties begin their nomination meeting this weekend.

In the video he thanks members for the support so far, which includes a clear majority of Labour members of the Senedd, and a clear majority of Welsh Labour council leaders and deputy leaders.

Ambition

In the video released on X, formerly Twitter, the education minister said: “When I was growing up, a young man, in a working class family, just realising that I was gay. I used to wonder if there was a place in the world for someone like me. I could never have imagined that one day I would be putting myself forward to lead our great party and our nation.

“I was raised with that special type of Welsh working class aspiration which isn’t about personal advancement but a collective ambition that means that we want for each other what we want for ourselves.”In recent weeks, party members, from all parts of Wales, in Parliament, councillors, trade unionists, and a majority of Labour members of the Senedd have expressed their support for me to lead our party. I am hugely grateful.

“As we look forward to the next quarter century in the journey of devolution. We must be ambitious for Wales’ future. The Tories’ ferocious attacks on public services, austerity and their mismanagement of our economy, means that things have been incredibly difficult for people across our country.”

The video follows the official launch of the campaign this past week where he unveiled six key pledges on education spending, cutting waiting lists, new cooperative housing, green jobs, fairer bus fares and a commitment to devolve more power within Wales to communities.

Challenges

Mr Miles, who has represented Neath in the Senedd since 2016, added: “Many people have lost hope, they have lost the belief that things can change for the better. It’s true that we face many challenges ahead – but I am hopeful for the future. I’m hopeful because our party has risen to the challenge before.

“We have accomplished things that people told us couldn’t be done. The NHS, the minimum wage, even the act of founding this party in the first place to give a voice to working people in a system that had tried to shut them out.

“Here in Wales we have consistently shown that there is another way, a better way, a Labour way of doing things. As a Minister I have increased Educational Maintenance Allowance when others have scrapped it. I have delivered the policy of free school meals in primary schools together with councils, And I have led the biggest reform of post-16 education in decades.

“We know a Labour victory at the next general election is crucial for that more positive future. A UK Labour Government led by Keir Starmer, working with our Welsh Labour Government, can achieve so much more for Wales.

“Together, we will end the cycle of Tory crises that has worn down so many.

“And be in no doubt – a Welsh Labour Government which I lead, will always stand up for Wales. And so I hope that you will join me in the coming weeks as we embark on a bold, ambitious and exciting vision for Wales’ future”

