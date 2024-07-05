Jo Stevens appointed Secretary of State for Wales

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Jo Stevens Secretary of State for Wales in his new Cabinet, following Thursday’s General Election victory.

The Cardiff East MP previously served as Shadow Welsh secretary from October 2016 to January 2017 and from November 2021 to May 2024.

Ms Stevens said: “It is a real privilege to be appointed to the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales and to serve in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first Cabinet.

“Wales has a crucial role to play in powering the UK’s national renewal, contributing to our energy security and the industries that will deliver a prosperous future.

“My absolute priority is to deliver for Wales and work with the Welsh Government to stabilise the economy, drive investment and create jobs.

“As a result of our plans, people across Wales will share in that prosperity and we will tackle deprivation and poverty together.”

Ms Stevens added: “Under my leadership the Wales Office will once again be a steadfast advocate for Wales from within the UK Government, ensuring that Wales’s needs are prioritised, and its voice heard.

“I am determined to reset the relationship between the UK and Welsh Government.

“We will co-operate and work together to deliver better results for people in Wales.

“I am honoured to serve Wales and its people and bring about the change that our new government has promised.”

Working constructively

Welcoming the appointment, Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd Liz Saville Roberts said: “On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I extend my warmest congratulations to Jo Stevens MP on her appointment as Secretary of State for Wales.

“We look forward to working constructively with the new Wales Office and to a welcome change of tone in how the new government will treat Wales, as promised by Labour during the campaign.

“As a strengthened Plaid Cymru group in Westminster, we will work tirelessly on behalf of the people of Wales to hold this incoming Labour Government to account on its promises to Wales.

“Our public services are crying out for investment – so our top priority will be to demand the funding owed to the Welsh Government – funding the new Secretary of State herself demanded from the previous Conservative Government.

“It would be deeply disappointing if, in power, the Secretary of State decides to undermine the calls of Plaid Cymru and those of her own Labour Welsh Government.

“We will also continue making the case for an evidence-based devolution settlement, and for the conclusions of the Welsh Government-commissioned Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales to be respected by the new Wales Office and the new UK Government.

“If change is to mean anything more than a slogan, we need to see a shift away from the previous government’s obsession with centralising power in Westminster and a genuine desire to improve outcomes by making decisions closer to the people.”

Patronising

Ms Stevens sparked a row in the run up to the election after being accused of displaying a “patronising and contemptuous” attitude towards Wales in a general election interview.

She was heavily criticised after an interview with Catrin Haf Jones on S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le programme, during which she backed Wales’ embattled First Minister, claimed HS2 doesn’t exist and refused to commit to devolving policing to Wales – something long called for by Labour in the Senedd.

Asked whether the Labour Party was “undermining devolution” by ignoring a vote of no confidence in Vaughan Gething, she branded the motion, “a political stunt by the Tories aided and abetted by Plaid Cymru”.

When she was quizzed about whether Wales would get consequential funding from HS2 if a Labour government came into power, she claimed the project is “no longer in existence”.

She said: “We don’t know how much money has actually been spent – we don’t know what money is left – if there is money left.”

Ms Stevens added: “I’m not going to make any guarantees about anything that is not in our manifesto because everything in our manifesto is costed – we’ve said where the money will come from and how we will pay for it.”

When questioned about the devolution of justice and policing to Wales, Ms Stevens described it as “fiddling around with structures and systems”.

She said: “No one would be forgiven for trying to rip up and reconstruct the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice at a time when crime is blighting our streets.”

