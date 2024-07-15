Job Centre security guards stage new strikes in pay row

Job Centre security guards are to launch a fresh wave of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB and the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will walk out on Monday until next Saturday.

They will stage a rally at the Supreme Court in London on Wednesday before marching to the Department for Work and Pensions’ head office and to offices of G4S, which employs the guards.

The GMB said the workers are angry that 90% of the guards are paid just the minimum wage.

‘Go hungry’

National officer Eamon O’Hearn said: “Under the Conservative Government, DWP and G4S seemed happy to allow Job Centres to close and security guards to go hungry.

“But things have changed and these workers will not give up their fight.

“If G4S won’t do the decent thing, it’s up to the DWP to step in and end this long-running dispute.”

A G4S spokesman said: “Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job and support an essential public service, sometimes in difficult circumstances. The majority of our staff have not been on strike.

“We urge the GMB to present our offer to our employees, which is above minimum wage and inflation. We want to give our staff a pay rise and are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.”

A DWP spokeman said: “Benefit, State Pension and other DWP payments will not be affected by the proposed strike action by external G4S staff who work in our Job Centres.

“People who rely on that support will continue to receive it. Our telephony services will not be affected. Job centres will remain open where it is safe to do so.

“In any instances where a Job Centre might have to close, we will contact customers if appointments need to be rescheduled and will signpost urgent appointments to alternative locations.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

