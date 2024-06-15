JobCentre security guards to begin week-long strike on Monday

More than 200 Public and Commercial Services (PCS) members working as security guards in JobCentres will begin seven days of strike action over pay on Monday.

They will be joining colleagues in the GMB union across the network of 600 Jobcentres and the many back-of-house Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) offices in England, Scotland and Wales.

Members of both unions are employed by G4S to provide essential security to keep DWP employees and claimants safe.

Minimum wage

According to the GMB 90% of security guards earn just the minimum wage and are paid the same as cleaners.

Prior to the walkout, one PCS member said:“I dread going into work every day, not knowing what’s going to happen, which difficult person I’ll be told to deal with.

“Is he going punch me, like I was three months ago? Or will he stab me or even shoot me? All this for £11.44 an hour!”

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “…it’s high time G4S gave our members a pay rise. The company turns over billions of pounds a year so could easily afford it.

“That they choose to reward their shareholders instead of our members is another reason why we’re demanding the new government to brings workers back into the public sector.

“It’s time to end outsourcing for good and bring back essential government services in-house.”

Safety

A G4S spokesperson said: “Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job, sometimes in difficult circumstances.

“We urge the GMB to present our offer to our employees, which is both above minimum wage and inflation. We are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.

“The safety of our employees and the people and buildings they protect is our priority. In the event of further industrial action, we will continue to work with the DWP on what have been highly effective contingency plans.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

