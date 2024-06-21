JobCentre security guards to stage fresh strikes in dispute over pay

JobCentre security guards are to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said around 200 of its members, as well as those in the GMB, will stage a series of walkouts in July and August.

They have already taken seven days’ action in their pay dispute with employers G4S.

Department for Work and Pensions

They will return to the picket lines outside Department for Work and Pensions buildings alongside members of the GMB union from July 4-7, 15-21 and from July 29 to August 4.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members are abused and threatened every day at work. They deserve better, and that begins with a fair pay rise that recognises the nature of the work they do.

“G4S can easily afford to give their workforce a pay rise. That they choose not to adds power to our argument to scrap outsourcing and bring all essential government services back in-house.”

