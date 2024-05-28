Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Jobcentre security guards to strike for fourth time over pay dispute

28 May 2024 1 minute read
A Job Centre Plus in Cardiff. Photo via Google

Jobcentre security guards will strike for the fourth time on Tuesday in a dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB employed by G4S across the UK will walk out for 24 hours.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB national officer, said: “These workers do a very dangerous, difficult job.

‘Hostility’

“Yet they are paid the same as the cleaners who don’t have to deal with terrifying hostility from some customers.

“Ninety per cent of these security guards earn just the minimum wage and can barely keep a roof over their heads.

“It’s shameful; G4S must do the decent thing and make these workers an offer they can live on.”

A G4S spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed that the GMB have refused to take our improved pay offer to their members. We are continuing to try to reach an amicable agreement, and have implemented contingency plans to minimise disruption to our customer.”

