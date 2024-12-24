Jobs boost hopes for ‘ghost business’ park

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A Welsh Government plan to build four new industrial units on a “ghost” business park could create a jobs boost.

Parc Bryn Cegin is located along the A5 on the outskirts of Bangor.

When it was first mooted in 2000 it was hoped the Llandygai site would attract business and employment.

Millions were raised in investment, but with the recession, the site failed to attract any businesses and lay empty for more than 20 years.

£11 million

More than £11m had been spent on the business park, including the completion of highway and other infrastructure in 2005.

In more recent years, the site has started to attract interest, with planning permission granted for a Bio-CNG gas fuelling facility to serve fleets of specially adapted HGVs, a builders merchant and business units.

The latest application lodged with Cyngor Gwynedd concerns the construction of four new industrial units and associated external landscaping on Plot C3.

The development proposal is for 3,712sqm of employment land with ancillary offices, provided across four buildings, with three of those buildings sub-divided to provide a total of nine units, the plans describe.

The application states that the development on the empty plot could create up to 48 jobs.

Production area

A further description of the proposal states: “Internally, each unit will comprise of a large production area and a small office space with welfare facilities.

“In addition to pedestrian access doors, each unit also includes a roller-shutter goods door.

“Every effort has been made to ensure that the new units will have the capacity to meet the needs of potential tenants for many years to come.”

