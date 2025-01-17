Jobs site reports surge in adverts for teachers, doctors and solicitors

Jobs in high demand for recruits include teachers, doctors and solicitors, as well as in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, according to a report.

Employment site Indeed said the biggest increase in advertised vacancies recently was for school teachers, believing it reflects a retention crisis highlighted by unions.

A lack of hybrid or remote work options could be fuelling recruitment problems, Indeed added.

There has also been an increase in jobs for solicitors covering areas including property and employment, said the report.

Other jobs in high demand include healthcare roles, and those calling for artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

Technology

General commentary suggests AI will take jobs away from humans, but Indeed’s Best Jobs list shows through the increased demand that the technology is creating jobs for people too.

Danny Stacy of Indeed said the report shows the high demand for essential roles such as teachers, doctors and solicitors, as well as reflecting current emerging industries such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Indeed said there had been a 245% increase in adverts for school teachers over the past year with an average salary of £39,356, while advertised jobs for property solicitors and commercial directors had jumped by more than 100%, with average pay of just under £53,000 and £81,800 respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

