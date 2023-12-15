Joint investigation launched to determine cause of Treforest blast

Emily Price

A joint investigation has been launched to determine the cause of an explosion on an industrial estate in south Wales which led to the death of one person.

Detectives are appealing for footage following the blast which occurred shortly after 7pm on Wednesday night on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate.

Emergency services were called to premises in Rhondda Cynon Taff and a major incident was declared, with the two-storey building described as “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse” by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Searches were carried out at the site during Thursday after a person was unaccounted for, leading to the discovery of the body.

There were no other reports of serious injuries, according to police.

Flowers were present at the police cordon on Friday, as firefighters continued working around the building.

South Wales Police have confirmed that a joint investigation with partners is now under way to determine the cause of the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes said: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information and has not yet spoken to police to come forward and I would ask for anyone with any CCTV, Ring doorbell footage or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone who might have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the explosion is asked to get in touch using this link.

If you would like to provide any information aside from footage, then you can contact South Wales Police by one of the following means quoting occurrence number 2300423352.

