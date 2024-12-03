Journalists’ code of practice updated on child welfare

The code of practice under which the majority of Britain’s newspaper, magazine and news website journalists work has been amended, to clarify who can consent to provide information about a child’s welfare.

The change, which will come into effect on January 1, was made after a ruling by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) in a complaint from the mother of a child.

Ipso said it did not consider the wording of the existing clause to be clear as to whether a father quoted in the story would be considered “a custodial parent or similarly responsible adult”, as required by the Editor’s Code of Practice.

‘Custodial parent’

The term “custodial parent” has been removed and the section now requires consent by “an adult with legal parental responsibility or similarly responsible adult”.

Chris Evans, editor of the Daily Telegraph and chairman of the Editor’s Code of Practice committee, said: “The change clarifies the clause, while still recognising the complex nature of modern family life.”

The new text reads: “Children under 16 must not be interviewed or photographed on issues involving their own or another child’s welfare unless an adult with legal parental responsibility or similarly responsible adult consents.”

