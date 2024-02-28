Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict in brother murder trial

A Swansea man accused of murdering his older brother is to face a re-trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Darren Steel, 39, was on trial accused of killing his sibling Martin, at the latter’s house in Hill View Crescent, Swansea last year.

Mr Steel’s body was later found by their mother, slumped in a chair, covered in blood, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Self-defence

Steel, from Morriston, told the court the fight that led to his brother’s death was in self-defence and he did not mean to kill him.

Jurors had deliberated for nearly 12 hours and were discharged when they informed Judge Paul Thomas KC that, even with additional time, they were unlikely to reach verdicts that at least 10 of them were agreed to the charge of murder and the alternative of manslaughter.

He had earlier been convicted of unlawfully wounding a friend Julien Samuel but cleared of a charge of wounding with intent in respect of him.

The defendant was cleared of a count of ABH in respect of his partner Dawn Begley.

ABH

He was also convicted of a count of ABH in respect of Miss Begley based on admissions made during his evidence at the trial.

Judge Thomas told the jury: “I shall discharge you from further deliberations.

“These things happen and you have done your public duty.

“From time to time, juries cannot come to a verdict, and it is not a reflection on you or the way you have performed your duties.”

A further hearing will be held on March 8 where a new trial date will be fixed.

