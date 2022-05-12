Jury retires in trial of National Action group founder
Davies is accused of setting up NS131 – which stood for National Socialist Anti-Capitalist Action and which itself was later banned by the Government – as a continuity group.
Different aims
He has told the court that NS131 was not set up as a continuation of NA and had different aims and processes.
Davies said that after the ban he was involved in “advancing the cause of national socialism, not the cause of a continuity NA”.
He added: “After proscription, all I am interested in is pursuing legal political activities.”
Davies, from Swansea, denies membership of a proscribed organisation between December 17 2016 and September 27 2017.
The jury was sent home to continue its deliberations on Friday.
