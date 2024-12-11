Justice Secretary rejects criticism of assisted dying Bill intervention
The Justice Secretary has rejected a Labour peer’s criticism of her intervention on the assisted dying Bill, and has said that she “never sought to impose her religious beliefs on anyone ever”.
Shabana Mahmood was one of the 275 MPs who voted against the legislation when it was put before MPs in November.
She said on Wednesday that she “had a whole range of concerns” about the plans, which will move on to their next parliamentary stage after securing the backing of 330 members of the Commons, a majority of 55.
Scrutiny
Names of the chosen MPs are to be announced on Wednesday evening, and the new committee is likely to meet in January, with this scrutiny stage of the process expected to last weeks.
Letter
Asked how she felt about Lord Falconer’s remarks, Ms Mahmood told Times Radio: “Well, look, I have never sought to impose my religious beliefs on anyone ever, and I would never seek to do so. I believe in freedom of conscience in this country for people of faith and for people of no faith as well.
“And actually, if people look at what I wrote to my constituents, the arguments that I made, I think they will conclude, if they’re giving a fair hearing to what I wrote to my constituents, that actually I considered a whole range of reasons, and I had a whole range of concerns, why I did not feel that this, this was the right thing to vote for.”
She said that her view “obviously comes from my religious belief system” and added: “I think that in our political environment and in our national life and in our national debate, if people are honest about where their values come from, that’s important”.
Promise
“That is a duty that Wes has. It’s a duty that I have. It’s a duty that we will fulfil to make sure that Parliament is informed about the things it will take to make the Bill operable.
“It remains Kim Leadbeater’s Bill, so whatever options she wishes to take forward in order to make the Bill operable, that will still be a matter for her, for the Bill committee that will scrutinise this Bill, and ultimately still for Parliament.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Like Tony did not seek absolution from the Pope before he set about killing Muslims…