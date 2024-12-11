Justice Secretary rejects criticism of assisted dying Bill intervention

The Justice Secretary has rejected a Labour peer’s criticism of her intervention on the assisted dying Bill, and has said that she “never sought to impose her religious beliefs on anyone ever”.

Shabana Mahmood was one of the 275 MPs who voted against the legislation when it was put before MPs in November.

She said on Wednesday that she “had a whole range of concerns” about the plans, which will move on to their next parliamentary stage after securing the backing of 330 members of the Commons, a majority of 55.