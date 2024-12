Justice Secretary rejects criticism of assisted dying Bill intervention

In the lead up to the vote, Ms Mahmood had suggested in a letter to constituents that the draft law would open the door to a “slippery slope to death on demand” and said she was “profoundly concerned” because of religious reasons.Lord Charlie Falconer, who had served as justice secretary under former prime minister Tony Blair, subsequently suggested that Ms Mahmood’s religious beliefs should not be “imposed” on others.

Asked how she felt about Lord Falconer’s remarks, Ms Mahmood told Times Radio: “Well, look, I have never sought to impose my religious beliefs on anyone ever, and I would never seek to do so. I believe in freedom of conscience in this country for people of faith and for people of no faith as well.

“And actually, if people look at what I wrote to my constituents, the arguments that I made, I think they will conclude, if they’re giving a fair hearing to what I wrote to my constituents, that actually I considered a whole range of reasons, and I had a whole range of concerns, why I did not feel that this, this was the right thing to vote for.”

She said that her view “obviously comes from my religious belief system” and added: “I think that in our political environment and in our national life and in our national debate, if people are honest about where their values come from, that’s important”.