Kaleen Allyn replaces Humphrey Ker as executive director at Wrexham

Humphrey Ker has stepped down as Wrexham executive director with Kaleen Allyn taking over the role.

The move comes after the New York-based Allyn Family, who formerly owned medical device company Welch Allyn, became minority investors at the League One club in October.

Comedian and writer Ker has been a prominent figure at Wrexham since Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh club in February 2021.

Ker becomes community director at the SToK Racecourse with Shaun Harvey – who has also had a high-profile role in the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series – assuming the position of non-executive director.

‘Honoured’

Allyn said: “On behalf of the Allyn Family, I am honoured to be appointed to the board of directors of Wrexham AFC Limited.

“For over a century, our family has focused on building great businesses, while also uplifting resilient communities.

“We now look forward to bringing that family ethos to Wrexham AFC and the community of Wrexham.

“We are grateful to Rob and Ryan, and the Wrexham community, for this great opportunity.

“Together with the Wrexham board, I look forward to playing an active and positive role in the club and community.”

