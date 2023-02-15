Karen’s Diner set to hurl abuse at customers in Newport

A diner that prides itself on rude staff and terrible service is set to throw open its doors and hurl abuse at customers in Newport this Friday.

Karen’s Diner has a reputation for being the world’s rudest restaurant with customers visiting not only for the food but the experience of being shouted at by grumpy kitchen staff who channel their ‘inner Karen’.

The Australia born restaurant chain quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok when its first branch opened in Sydney last year.

Now Newport will see the grand opening of south Wales’s first Karen’s Diner on February 17 at Usk Plaza in Friars Walk.

Diners are advised to think twice about planning a family meal with children after 6pm as the rude staff dial it up a notch and the insults, shouting and sarcasm reach new levels, although customers are encouraged to give as good as they get.

According to a Karen’s Diner spokesperson: “Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a sprinkle of bad attitude. As Karen’s Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable.

“Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she won’t be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential.”

Described as a ‘Hilarious immersive dining experience!! Top drawer fun served with a tasty menu side & extra fiesty toppings’, the diner will serve a full menu which includes a range of Karen’s burgers, loaded fries, sweet treats, thick shakes and a Karen inspired cocktail menu.

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Karen’s Diner to Wales.

“Our restaurant quarter in Usk Plaza offers a wide range of restaurants, with high street favourites sitting alongside unique independents.

“Karen’s Diner is sure to attract a great deal of attention with its unique, fun dining experience.”

