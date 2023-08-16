Kayakers encouraged to take on Swansea Canal 225th anniversary challenge

People are being challenged to canoe or kayak a mile of the Swansea Canal as part of the year-long celebration of the canal’s 225th anniversary.

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, is encouraging the local community to take to the water and participate in the one-mile paddle over a stretch of the canal between Clydach and Trebanos.

To date, over 250 people have successfully completed the challenge, beating the initial 225-mile target.

Glandŵr Cymru has received a £61,200 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to run the Swansea Canal 225 project and events and activities to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the canal.

The challenge is one of several events taking place throughout the year to mark the canal’s anniversary in partnership with the Swansea Canal Society.

An exhibition telling the story of the canal’s history is currently on show at the National Waterfront Museum Swansea until 17 September.

Certificate

Swansea Canal Society has canoe and kayak hire at Coed Gwilym Park available until the end of September so people of all ages can enjoy the pleasure of being on the water all summer.

Caroline Kendall, project manager at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “We have been asking people to head down to the Swansea Canal and paddle a mile of the canal from Clydach to Trebanos to help us achieve our target of 225 miles.

“We are delighted that the target has been reached, with everyone who has taken part having received a certificate celebrating their contribution to the challenge.

“Now we want even more people to enjoy the paddle challenge. It’s a fantastic way for people to get onto the water, improve their wellbeing and enjoy the beauty and the heritage that the canal has to offer as we celebrate an important milestone in its history this year, together with the Swansea Canal Society.

“Celebrating the 225th anniversary of the Swansea Canal is a reminder of what an important role it has played, both in the area’s history and for people living nearby or visiting today.

“Our canals are facing challenges in years ahead, with a recent government decision to cut future funding, and we’d urge everyone in the local community to come along and find out why it’s so important to keep the canals alive.”

Canoe hire operates every Sunday and Canadian open canoes as well as single and double sit-on kayaks are available.

Volunteers can also raft up two canoes to allow at least six people to paddle together.

More details about canoe and kayak hire on the Swansea Canal are available on the Swansea Canal Society website at swanseacanalsociety.com.

You can discover more about the Swansea Canal’s 225th anniversary online at canalrivertrust.org.uk/sc225

