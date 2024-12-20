Kebab shop staff chased customer with knives

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

A Colwyn Bay kebab shop could lose its premises licence after staff armed with knives chased a customer out into the street, prompting police to warn somebody could have been killed.

A licensing sub-committee meeting was held at Conwy’s Bodlondeb HQ this week, after North Wales Police applied for a review of the premises licence for Efes Kebab House on Abergele Road.

Police licensing officer Aaron Haggas told the sub-committee kebab shop owner Bilgin Odemis had failed to promote the licensing objectives, including the prevention of crime and disorder and (maintaining) public safety.

Chased

The committee heard how at 1.43am on August 17, 2024 staff threatened a customer with knives.

During the incident, police said a customer threw sauce and a soft drink can at staff before staff retaliated by threatening the customer with knives and chasing them from the premises.

Another member of staff then proceeded to stand outside the shop armed with a knife.

A report read: “The decision to utilise knives, to pursue customers away from the premises in a vehicle and to intimidate customers with knives as a means of resolution is beyond any means which may be considered reasonable.”

Firearms

In a separate incident at 3.48am on October 10, 2024 North Wales Police were again called to the kebab shop when members of staff were seen in possession of imitation firearms in a public place.

In his closing statement, Mr Haggas said: “Premises who choose to take the law into their own hands should understand the consequences for their actions.

“It is agreed members of the public can be challenging and that there should be consideration with regards to mitigation how premises respond to challenging circumstances; however, the incidents in which this premises has failed far exceed what can be considered an appropriate and reasonable course of action when dealing with members of the public.

“Threatening, pursuing, and intimidating members of the public with weapons in a vehicle is a serious failing and the seriousness of this should be properly acknowledged and (was) very much an over-reaction to a very low-level threat.

“The misuse and tomfoolery involving an imitation firearm is unacceptable.”

Repercussions

Referring to the knife incident, he added: “There could have been serious injury or even death to individuals.

“Messing around with imitation firearms and pursuing members of the public with weapons comes with serious repercussions, not only to the individuals involved but also to the sense of security, safety, and vulnerability within the local community.

“Knife crime cannot and should not be tolerated as part of the licensed economy.

“Families and members of the community are seriously affected when there are victims of knife crime.”

In his own closing statement, Mr Odemis said: “Hand on heart, I’m thinking of the business and family as well.

“I one hundred percent guarantee I stop anymore hurt like this.

“Next time, you can cut off the licence straight away. Please just give us more options and (let me) stay and keep open.”

The meeting took place on Thursday, December 19 and the sub-committee has five working days to reach a decision.

