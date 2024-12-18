Keir Starmer defends record after bruising time in No 10
Sir Keir Starmer has said he would be “judged at the next election” after his popularity and Labour’s poll ratings have plummeted since taking office.
The Prime Minister defended his actions in office and the time he has spent out of the country, insisting that his Government would make people “feel better off”.
He told LBC Radio he would do “tough stuff” on planning and regulation to boost economic growth.
Unpopularity
“So they’re the things that keep me awake. They’re the things I get up for in the morning.
“And look, I will be judged at the next general election, on whether I’ve delivered. I’m very clear about that.”
Analysis
“We’ve stabilised the economy with the Budget, but that’s not the limits of my ambition.
“I know we’ve got to do the tough stuff on planning, and we’re going to do the stuff, tough stuff on regulation. There’s more that we need to do.”
He said the benefits of growth had to be “felt in the pockets of working people” rather than just being “a line on a chart”.
“I want people at the next election to say I feel better off, I know the health service is working properly now, and I can see a future for myself and my kids,” he said.
Trips
“And therefore, there’s a direct link between the work that we’re doing internationally and the impact back at home, and it’s very important that that is done.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
When do the judged get to pick the day of judgement, we and the rest of the world may have made our minds up long before then.
Four years of Trumptonian chaos should put the cat well and truly among the pigeons…
Not sure labour were ever ready for an incredibly hostile right wing press and social media. They have not done themselves any favours with absolutely terrible messaging either. I don’t know who is on their comms team but they seem incredibly disjointed. Lock that down, stare down the press, and get on with it.
Harold Wilson famously said back in the day, “The Labour party is a Crusade or it is nothing”.
Sir Keir Starmer (2024) proudly says, “The Labour party is a Charade and that is everything. It’s a pantomime dressing up box, a new costume and rubber face mask for every performance. Today’s principled stance is tomorrow’s total amnesia. A few years ago I was Jeremy Corbyn In a suit, then casting aside that skin, I became “Mr Integrity”, then Mr Shape Shifter, and now a Hologram!
Tomorrow? Ask my funders!”
This guy never works from home/office…
His accomplishment this week was collecting 2 more fridge magnets.
Starmer’s record to date is a waste of vinyl.