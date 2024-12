Keir Starmer defends record after bruising time in No 10

The PA news agency’s analysis of opinion polls in the week ending December 15 put Labour on 26 points, just one point ahead of the Conservatives and four clear of Reform UK.With the economy flatlining and inflation increasing, Sir Keir acknowledged “we need to go further” to achieve growth.

“We’ve stabilised the economy with the Budget, but that’s not the limits of my ambition.

“I know we’ve got to do the tough stuff on planning, and we’re going to do the stuff, tough stuff on regulation. There’s more that we need to do.”

He said the benefits of growth had to be “felt in the pockets of working people” rather than just being “a line on a chart”.

“I want people at the next election to say I feel better off, I know the health service is working properly now, and I can see a future for myself and my kids,” he said.