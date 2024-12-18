Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Keir Starmer defends record after bruising time in No 10

18 Dec 2024 3 minute read
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Beatrice wind farm off the Caithness coast. Credit: Paul Campbell/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has said he would be “judged at the next election” after his popularity and Labour’s poll ratings have plummeted since taking office.

The Prime Minister defended his actions in office and the time he has spent out of the country, insisting that his Government would make people “feel better off”.

He told LBC Radio he would do “tough stuff” on planning and regulation to boost economic growth.

Unpopularity

Asked about his personal unpopularity, Sir Keir said: “What worries me is, and what gets me out of bed every day, is how we deliver for those people who voted us in in July to change the country for the better.“How can we make them better off? How can I get those waiting lists down? How can we make sure that every young person has the chance to go as far as their talent will take them?

“So they’re the things that keep me awake. They’re the things I get up for in the morning.

“And look, I will be judged at the next general election, on whether I’ve delivered. I’m very clear about that.”

Analysis

The PA news agency’s analysis of opinion polls in the week ending December 15 put Labour on 26 points, just one point ahead of the Conservatives and four clear of Reform UK.With the economy flatlining and inflation increasing, Sir Keir acknowledged “we need to go further” to achieve growth.

“We’ve stabilised the economy with the Budget, but that’s not the limits of my ambition.

“I know we’ve got to do the tough stuff on planning, and we’re going to do the stuff, tough stuff on regulation. There’s more that we need to do.”

He said the benefits of growth had to be “felt in the pockets of working people” rather than just being “a line on a chart”.

“I want people at the next election to say I feel better off, I know the health service is working properly now, and I can see a future for myself and my kids,” he said.

Trips

Sir Keir visited Norway and Estonia this week, the latest in a series of overseas trips he has made since entering No 10.The Prime Minister defended his travel: “What I’ve been able to do is to make the case for Britain and the investment that’s coming into our country – £63 billion came in in our investment summit because we’re out there making the case for our country.

“And therefore, there’s a direct link between the work that we’re doing internationally and the impact back at home, and it’s very important that that is done.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago

When do the judged get to pick the day of judgement, we and the rest of the world may have made our minds up long before then.

Four years of Trumptonian chaos should put the cat well and truly among the pigeons…

1
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
2 hours ago

Not sure labour were ever ready for an incredibly hostile right wing press and social media. They have not done themselves any favours with absolutely terrible messaging either. I don’t know who is on their comms team but they seem incredibly disjointed. Lock that down, stare down the press, and get on with it.

-1
Reply
HarrisR
HarrisR
2 hours ago

Harold Wilson famously said back in the day, “The Labour party is a Crusade or it is nothing”.

Sir Keir Starmer (2024) proudly says, “The Labour party is a Charade and that is everything. It’s a pantomime dressing up box, a new costume and rubber face mask for every performance. Today’s principled stance is tomorrow’s total amnesia. A few years ago I was Jeremy Corbyn In a suit, then casting aside that skin, I became “Mr Integrity”, then Mr Shape Shifter, and now a Hologram!

Tomorrow? Ask my funders!”

3
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago

This guy never works from home/office…

0
Reply
Howie
Howie
20 minutes ago

His accomplishment this week was collecting 2 more fridge magnets.

1
Reply
Steve Woods
Steve Woods
8 minutes ago

Starmer’s record to date is a waste of vinyl.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.