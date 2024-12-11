Kennels will relax dogs with classical music

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Cultured dogs will chillout to symphonies by WOLFgang Amadeus Mozart and Richard WAG-ner if retrospective planning permission is granted for a dog day care and boarding facility.

Catrin Davies of Beti Bach has applied to Denbighshire County Council, seeking retrospective planning permission for the change of use of stable buildings at Wern, Llandyrnog.

The location is described as near the ‘Dre Goch Junction to Llandyrnog Roundabout’.

If granted retrospective permission, Ms Davies will be allowed to use the stables as a dog day care and boarding facility, as well as the continued use of a manege as an equestrian and dog exercise area.

Calm

But Ms Davies says she keeps down the noise at the centre by playing classical compositions ‘scientifically proven’ to help keep animals calm.

An accompanying planning statement, relating to noise insulation measures, reads: “The building is of a stone construction, with a slate roof and heavy wooden doors. The building is therefore naturally noise insulating, which reduces much of the impact.

“Any problematic dogs which are not compatible with the facility are told they can no longer attend. This is based on their ability to get on with the other dogs and be able to rest independently. Any consistent problematic behaviour (barking, etc) will result in the dogs being banned from the facility.”

Soothing

The statement adds: “Classical/soothing music is played within the kennels as it is scientifically proven to have a calming impact on the dogs. The noise management scheme also involves constant and constructive liaison with the licensing team at the council.”

The statement says there will be a limit on the number of dogs that can be walked at one time.

The applicant also says she records the time, date, and details of any noisy dogs through a ‘complaints procedure’.

According to the application, the opening hours applied for are Monday to Friday 7:30am-6pm, Saturday 7:30-6pm, and Sunday/bank holiday 7:30-6pm.

