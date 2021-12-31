KFC restaurant criticised for Welsh language sign blunder

A KFC restaurant in Wales has been criticised following a blunder with a Welsh language sign.

The Welsh outdoor signage on display at the American fast food chain’s Llandudno Junction restaurant left people baffled.

It incorrectly translates the phrase “We Deliver” to “Ni Danfon”, which is a literal translation of the English version, and does not make sense in Welsh.

Arwel Tanat Jarvis said: “It’s a regular occurrence unfortunately, needs to be sorted. If you have no respect for the Welsh language then this means nothing. Gyrru drwodd is right, the rest is wrong.”

Stifyn Richard ap Dafydd said the fast food firm should: “Employ a professional to ensure that your Welsh signage is correct. Not Alan in HR using Google Translate.”

Kelly Duffy said: “It’s not right in either language.”

Peter Evans said: “I am not a Welsh speaker, but at least I try to pronounce the place names correctly, especially as I live in Wales. KFC need to have a translator in their employ.”

A KFC spokesperson told North Wales Live: “We love our Welsh fans and we definitely don’t want to be lost in translation!

“It’s important to us to get the Welsh language right so we work closely with local translators, but based on feedback, we know there are nuances that we need to take into account.

“Our team will be looking into this further, so watch this space.”