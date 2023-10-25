‘Kill the Rich’ graffiti painted outside medieval town walls

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Vandals have been reported to North Wales Police after scrawling ‘Kill the Rich’ on an underpass.

The graffiti appeared on the walls of the railway underpass between Morfa Bach Car Park in Gyffin, Conwy, and the steps outside the town walls.

The graffiti was scrawled across artwork first painted by children as much as two decades ago to deter vandals from turning the subway into an eyesore.

The subway linking the car park to the town is a popular link to the World Heritage site popular for its medieval castle, and even during the autumn season, the car park is busy with visitors flocking to the town’s high street and array of independent shops.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said the graffiti had now been cleared.

“This vandalism was reported to us, and the graffiti has been removed,” she said.

North Wales Police was contacted for a comment.

