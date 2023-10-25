‘Kill the Rich’ graffiti painted outside medieval town walls
Richard Evans, local democracy reporter
Vandals have been reported to North Wales Police after scrawling ‘Kill the Rich’ on an underpass.
The graffiti appeared on the walls of the railway underpass between Morfa Bach Car Park in Gyffin, Conwy, and the steps outside the town walls.
The graffiti was scrawled across artwork first painted by children as much as two decades ago to deter vandals from turning the subway into an eyesore.
The subway linking the car park to the town is a popular link to the World Heritage site popular for its medieval castle, and even during the autumn season, the car park is busy with visitors flocking to the town’s high street and array of independent shops.
A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said the graffiti had now been cleared.
“This vandalism was reported to us, and the graffiti has been removed,” she said.
North Wales Police was contacted for a comment.
Correction: “Angry person writes solution to many problems on wall…Polis called by some feckless bootlicker”
Wrong. He /she called the Police because he/she knew they could kill people and not get held accountable. Old Bill can be quite devious, you know.
“buh…buh…buh..but if we kill the rich who will ruin society and oppress us whilst destroying the planet and thus our children’s future where will I get my iPhone from?”
A Welush Mahn….
Good question that. You’ll probably find plenty of less well off people just as capable of making a mess. there is no limit to the capacity of humans to make a mess of things even when a solution has been delivered. Power is the problem and the way folk with a nasty streak find a way to grab it.
Now saying this will probably get me on a list somewhere, but while I do not share the sentiment, I can understand it. The rich are killing us. Over 300,000 avoidable deaths were caused by Austerity, while the rich doubled their wealth. Around 100,000 avoidable deaths have been attributed to Government Covid policies, while their chums and cronies were coining it out of dodgy policies. So a slogan like “kill the rich” looks like a perfectly understandable reaction.
Be selective and say for instance – kill those who made serious money out of exploiting Covid and the k-rap rules that surrounded the UK and Wales’ response to that crisis. Then move on to, say, Liz Truss ……..
Who defines who is rich? Marxists?
Like you’d know what a Marxist is.
I’m interested how graffiti by kids suggesting we “kill the rich” is removed pdq, but regular exhortations to murder any number of vulnerable people (refugees, LGBT people, Palestinians etc) are permitted daily in the Tory news media (and GBNews) without censure.
This is a little more direct in the messaging, no?
About the same. If anything it’s less because it doesn’t torment or demonise its target first. Just goes straight to the objective
Sooooooo… more direct? Much more direct.
A direct and unequivocal incitement. A direct incitement to a course of action that has never once worked in obtaining the puported utopian objective. Seems very un-Welsh too. A bit Germanic, like most of the worst 20th century ideas.
Would you, Sarah Good, support this call sprawled on a wall? Would you do what the wall commands?
“Ble mae’r Gymraeg?” Lol
Fairly standard nonsense from extreme left-wing, anarchist scum. Remove it and move on.