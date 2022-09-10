King and Queen to visit Wales on Friday as part of tour of nations before Queen’s funeral

King Charles III will visit Wales next Friday, 16 September as part of tour of the nations of the UK before Queen’s funeral.

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales in the days leading up to the Queen’s funeral on 19 September.

“On Friday 16th September, Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will visit Wales,” Buckingham Palace said. “Further details of this visit will follow in due course.”

Perhaps ironically, their first visit as King and Queen will coincide with Owain Glyndŵr Day. It will be the 618th anniversary of the crowning of the Prince of Wales who led a war of rebellion against the English crown on 16 September 1404.

The King and Queen will first visit Scotland, where they will visit the Scottish Parliament and join a vigil in memory of the monarch. On Tuesday, they will travel to Belfast and visit Hillsborough Castle.

After returning to London, where they will witness the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, the couple will travel to Wales on Friday.

The Queen’s lying in state is expected to begin in Westminster Hall – Operation Marquee – following a ceremonial procession through London. It will last four full days, until Sunday.

Charles’ visits to the four nations of the UK were arranged as part of his itinerary before the death of the Queen as part of a plan known as Operation Spring Tide.

Buckingham Palace’s full statement

“Over the next few days, His Majesty The King will continue to lead the Royal Family, the Nation, the Realms and the Commonwealth in mourning Her Majesty The Queen.

“Tomorrow morning, on Sunday 11th September, The King will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General at Buckingham Palace. The King will then host Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace.

“On Monday 12th September, The King and The Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the demise of The Queen. The King will make his reply.

“The King and The Queen Consort will then travel to Edinburgh by air. Their Majesties will travel first to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. There, The King will inspect the Guard of Honour. The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse will follow.

“The King will then attend a Service of Prayer and reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral, before returning to Holyrood.

“At the Palace, The King will have an audience with the First Minister, followed by an audience with the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

“The King and The Queen Consort will then attend the Scottish Parliament to receive a Motion of Condolence. The King will make his reply.

“That evening, His Majesty The King will hold a Vigil with Members of the Royal Family at St Giles’ Cathedral.

“The next morning, on Tuesday 13th September, The King and The Queen Consort will travel by air to Belfast, and then on to Hillsborough Castle. There, they will view an exhibition on Her Majesty The Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland.

“The King will then meet the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and party leaders and receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“The King will make his reply.

“After a short reception at Hillsborough, The King and The Queen Consort will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of Prayer and reflection. Before the service, His Majesty will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland. The King and The Queen Consort will then leave Belfast for London.

“On Wednesday 14th September, The King will lead the procession behind the Gun Carriage carrying Her Majesty’s Coffin to Westminster Hall, where the Lying in State will begin.

“On Friday 16th September, Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will visit Wales. Further details of this visit will follow in due course.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

