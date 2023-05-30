Kings of Leon manager hopes gigs will prompt more shows in Wrexham

After Kings of Leon rocked the Racecourse this weekend it’s hoped that the shows will act as a catalyst for more regular concerts at the stadium.

It was a hugely successful weekend as the Racecourse played host two nights by the US rock giants.

Thousands packed into the stadium to see the band put on fantastic performances on both nights.

Kings of Leon’s manager Andy Mendelsohn believes the band’s shows, which also saw local heroes Declan Swans and Kelly Jones’ new band Far From Saints perform, will attract further gigs to the town.

Mendelsohn, who also oversees the touring version of The Always Sunny Podcast, told Spin Magazine he hopes the upcoming shows will lead to an uptick in usage of Racecourse Grounds as a concert venue.

“The hope is that other big bands see what’s going on in Wrexham and say, wow, we should play there too,” said Mendelsohn. “It doesn’t take away from playing in London or any other big city, and Wrexham being able to have a concert season in the football offseason means more tourism and more business for the town. This was all a lot of wishful thinking for a long time, and now everything has come to pass.”

There were two things people were talking about after the Kings of Leon concerts at The Racecourse – the US group’s powerhouse performance and Wrexham’s amazing new, high tech floodlights.

The American band are old hands at rocking a stadium and showed just why with a trademark gig full of their greatest hits in front of a sold out Racecourse.

However, the unexpected star of the show was the club’s brand new floodlights, which put on quite a lightshow to give the gig something of an added creative dimension.

As one Twitter user posted, Wrexham goal celebrations are going to be quite spectacular if they use the floodlights’ full range of tricks during games.

As this was not only a rock concert but also a celebration of the football’s club’s incredible season there were also highlights of the season shown during the band’s set, much to the enjoyment of the fans in the historic stadium.

Yet another pinch me moment for those fans who don’t want the dream to end.

I tell you what, these new floodlights are going to be absolutely immense during the goal celebrations on Tuesday nights next season 😀#Wrexham #KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/04mhGrSodp — Craig Jones 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@craigyjones17) May 27, 2023

Brilliant night at @Wrexham_AFC watching the Kings Of Leon. Loving the new flashing floodlights @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds . pic.twitter.com/W71YHDw8aD — Sharon Hampson ⫩ (@sharon74hampson) May 27, 2023

The Racecourse,

27.05.2023.

(Kings of Leon gig) pic.twitter.com/ShIY1eXv4u — Paul Wright ⚽️🎶🐾🇺🇦 (@thatpaulwright) May 27, 2023

What a night! Declan Swans and Kings of Leon both amazing. Up the town! pic.twitter.com/xCJhKtxJfQ — Gareth Williams (@gareth1864) May 27, 2023

