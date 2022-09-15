King’s respect for devolved nations ‘a lesson for Liz Truss’ says Scottish broadcaster

King Charles’ respect for the devolved nations in the aftermath of the Queen’s death has been a “lesson” for Prime Minister Liz Truss and other UK Government politicians, a senior Scottish broadcaster has said.

Times radio presenter Ayesha Hazarika said that Charles III’s rush to visit Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales as part of Operation Spring Tide showed that he had more nous than the Conservative Party when it came to shoring up the UK.

Writing in the Evening Standard, Ayesha Hazarika said that while the “last few days have focused on history” the “optics we’ve seen are reminders of our connection but the union still feels fragile”.

“While the late Queen and our new King had to and will remain neutral, their actions speak volumes,” she said.

“They worked hard to show high regard for the devolved nations because they know this country is more than London and Windsor.

“In Westminster [the King] quoted Shakespeare. In Edinburgh, it was Burns. Yesterday the King made his 40th visit to Northern Ireland and on Friday he will address the Senedd in Cardiff.

“Compare that genuine curiosity to the behaviour of our senior politicians. Liz Truss gleefully declared she would ignore Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford during the Tory leadership hustings — ironically both elected First Ministers of their nations, unlike our new Prime Minister.

“Successive ministers appear to have not a clue about Northern Ireland’s complicated history.

“If our political leaders in London want to save our union they would be wise not to squander the goodwill forged from the King’s first tour.”

Wales visit

Charles’ first visit to to Cardiff as King will see him and Queen Consort Camilla first visit Llandaff Cathedral for a Service of Prayer and Reflection before arriving at the Senedd.

Finally, they will attend a reception at the Cardiff Castle where the King will also hold a private audience with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS, and the Llywydd of the Senedd, Rt Hon. Elin Jones MS.

At Cardiff Castle, 2,000 members of the public – on a first come, first served basis – will also be welcomed into the grounds.

The Senedd said that the public are also invited to line the route to welcome the Royal Party as it approaches and departs the castle.

