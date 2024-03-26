Labour accuses Tories of losing ‘golden opportunity’ for offshore energy

Martin Shipton

Labour has accused Conservative Ministers of squandering the “golden opportunity” of developing floating offshore wind in the UK, which will deliver cheaper energy bills and the jobs of the future.

Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said the government’s support for the emerging technology was “narrow-minded” and “poorly run” as she visited the Port of Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, which saw its bid to act as a hub for developing offshore wind technology rejected by the UK Government this week.

According to Labour, Conservative ministers have the opportunity to unlock investment in three floating wind farms this year, in Scotland, north England and the Celtic Sea. But research from RenewableUK has found that budget restrictions will likely mean only one of these projects will go ahead, stifling investment in the emerging sector that would lead to new jobs as well as cheaper bills.

The Crown Estate, which administers the seabed, estimates that up to 5,300 new jobs and up to £1.4bn could be generated for the UK economy by fully realising the opportunities in south Wales and the southwest of England.

Industry executives have also highlighted that the UK is lagging behind international competitors. A similar scheme in France had access to EU100bn (£85bn) and $1bn (£780m) in California.

Global leader

The UK is well positioned to become a global leader in floating wind technology, with the biggest project pipeline in the world of 37GW, one-fifth of the global pipeline. Labour has pledged to create a new publicly owned company – Great British Energy – to take back control of the energy system on behalf of the British people.

Labour has recently confirmed that Great British Energy will be given an ambitious initial capitalisation of £8.3bn in the next Parliament, to invest in clean homegrown power generation that can cut bills for families, create jobs across the UK, and end the UK’s energy insecurity under the Conservatives.

It will accelerate new nuclear and position Britain as a leader in technologies such as floating offshore wind and tidal. It will also partner with the private sector to accelerate the rollout of more mature renewable energy generation technologies such as wind and solar.

Ms Stevens said: “We have a golden opportunity to become a world leader in floating offshore wind, delivering cheaper bills and the jobs of the future.

“But the Conservative government is holding Wales back, with narrow-minded, poorly run investment schemes that leave us lagging behind international competitors.

“A UK Labour government will switch on GB Energy to invest in projects that can secure our lead in floating offshore wind, unlocking the potential jobs and investment that the Tories have left to languish.”

‘Huge blow’

Henry Tufnell, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Mid and South Pembrokeshire said: “The decision by the UK Tory Government to reject the bid by the Port of Milford Haven for a new green energy terminal in Pembroke Dock is a huge blow for communities across Pembrokeshire. It demonstrates the Tories’ short sightedness and lack of ambition for the future.

“We have the closest port to the Celtic Sea development, a heavy engineering skills-base and strong support from Floating Offshore Wind developers, but again we have been overlooked.

“A UK Labour government will take advantage of these new technologies to secure our energy supply, develop industry in the county and create good well-paid jobs.”

A UK Government source responded: “The UK Conservative government is investing across the length and breadth of Wales and is providing a record £18bn a year to the Welsh Government through the Block Grant – ensuring that Wales receives £1.20 of Barnett-based funding for every £1.00 per person of equivalent UK Government spending in England.

“In terms of Milford Haven, the wind turbines for FLOWMIS [the UK Government’s Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme] will be maintained there which will provide an economic boost to the area.

“While the UK Government is spreading prosperity, what has the Labour Welsh Government been doing for west Wales? All it has achieved is to impose a £33m default speed limit and is set to spend over £100m [over a period of years] on creating more politicians for the Welsh Parliament.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

