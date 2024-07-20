Labour and Tories accused of ‘teaming up to continue the chaos in Wales’

Plaid Cymru has accused Labour and the Conservatives of “teaming up to continue the chaos in Wales” after failing to back calls for a snap Senedd election.

Rhun ap Iorwerth made an immediately demand for a new Senedd election on Tuesday (16 July) following Vaughan Gething’s announcement that he intended to resign as First Minister.

Mr Gething announced his intention to step down after four members of his government quit in protest at his leadership, following a series of rows over donations taken during the race to be Welsh Labour leader and the sacking of a minister.

Mr ap Iorwerth accused Labour in Wales of “blatant hypocrisy” which displays a “party before country approach” to politics while the Conservatives he said are “too scared of their own electoral prospects” to call for an early election.

He added that it was critical “to restore hope in politics” and that Plaid Cymru was determined to offer people an opportunity to vote for a positive vision of a better future for Wales.

Infighting

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Despite the impending resignation of the First Minister, senior Ministers in Welsh government standing down, and continued infighting, Labour like the Tories would rather continue with the chaos than face an election.

“This comes at a time when we have a deepening crisis facing Welsh Universities, worryingly low literacy levels, a Labour Welsh government exposed as utterly underprepared for the Covid pandemic and record high NHS waiting lists.

“It’s blatant hypocrisy for Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, and Anas Sarwar to call for an election under similar circumstances at Westminster and Holyrood and yet continue with a ‘nothing to see here’ approach in Cardiff Bay.

“Labour is all too happy to put party before country in expecting the people of Wales to put up with a revolving door of Labour First Ministers while the Tories are too scared of their own electoral prospects to call for an election.

“The Labour Welsh government is too distracted by its own members briefing against one another to get to grips with the matters that concern the people of Wales and unwilling to stand up to Keir Starmer who is intent on stifling Wales’s ambitions.

“It’s critical that we restore hope in politics. People deserve an opportunity to vote for a positive vision of a better future for Wales and that is Plaid Cymru’s unrelenting focus.

“Our nation can end the spiral of decline under Labour by electing a different government committed to delivering a sustainable NHS, tackling inequality, and hanging the ‘open for business’ sign up once again.”

Hot-headed

Andrew RT Davies, now the most senior Conservative politician in Wales after his party’s general election wipe out, objected to calls for a snap Senedd election, saying the people of Wales do not want back-to-back elections.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Davies said: “I think that’s being very hot-headed in the current climate.

“Because actually, what would happen would be that we could have an election now and then we’d still have to have a full Senedd election in 2026.

“I don’t think people want a full-blown general election here in Wales.

“What people want is clear leadership, direction of travel, and improvements in their everyday lives.

“What we want to deliver from the Conservative camp are the solutions that will do that and drive up performance here in Wales and we can do that and make that offer in 2026.”

Mr Davies added that the First Minister should have resigned when he lost the non-binding vote of no-confidence earlier this year, rather than “drag it out”.

