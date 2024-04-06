Labour and Tories blasted over ‘heartless’ and ‘punitive’ two-child limit

Plaid Cymru has marked the seventh anniversary of the introduction of the two-child limit, by reiterating its opposition to the policy which is described as “heartless” and “punitive”.

On 6 April 2017, the two-child limit policy introduced by the Conservative UK Government came into force.

The legislation restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households. It means families miss out on about £3,200 a year per extra child

Labour leader Keir Starmer confirmed in July last year that a Labour government would keep the two-child limit.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts described Labour’s decision to adopt the policy as a “moral failure”.

More than 65,000 children in Wales are affected by the two-child limit, 11% of all children.

Scrapping the policy would lift at least 250,000 children out of poverty across the UK, with an additional 850,000 children experiencing reduced poverty levels, according to the Child Poverty Action Group.

Ms Saville Roberts, the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said her party would “invest in our children, not punish them.”

The UK is the only country in Europe to limit support to two children, with most either providing equal benefits for all children or offering additional support per child for bigger families.

Spain, Romania, and Cyprus limit support to three or four children.

Cruel

“Today marks seven years since the introduction of the two-child benefit cap, a cruel and punitive policy that has dragged innocent children into deep poverty through no fault of their own,” Ms Saville Roberts MP said.

“Labour’s decision to adopt this heartless Tory policy is a betrayal of families across Wales and the rest of the UK.

“Both Westminster parties are happy to punish children simply for having brothers and sisters. It isn’t just ineffective policymaking; it’s a moral failure.

“Plaid Cymru envisions a Wales where every child thrives, but with 65,000 children in Wales feeling the crushing weight of this regressive measure, it’s clear we have a long road ahead.

“Ahead of the Westminster election, Plaid Cymru is clear: we would scrap the two-child limit and invest in our children, not punish them. Today, we urge the Westminster parties to change course and scrap this policy once and for all.”

