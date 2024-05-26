Labour blasted for ‘lack of commitment’ to Wales in election manifesto

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has hit out the Labour Party for a “lack of commitment to Wales,” following comments made by Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales’s Sunday Supplement programme, the shadow minister was challenged about whether Welsh Government calls for the devolution of policing and justice, and receiving the close to £4 billion it has missed out on for HS2 consequentials, would feature in the UK Labour general election manifesto.

Priorities

Ms Stevens failed to give any such commitment, saying: “What will be in the manifesto will be our five missions. The manifesto will be based on that and the reason why it would be based on that is because those are the priorities of people in Wales.

“Not a single person has said to me on the doorstep across Wales, can we have the devolution of policing and Justice and can we have more devolution.”

“But this election is about the economy. It is about bringing change to the country through having economic stability, rather than economic chaos. And if we get economic stability, we can grow the economy.

“We can keep mortgage rates down; we can keep inflation down. That is what people are concerned about,” she added.

Responding to the shadow minister’s comment’s Ms Saville Roberts said: “Once again, Labour have reaffirmed their lack of commitment to Wales.

‘True colours’

“Whether on pledging to devolve policing and justice – a policy supported by Labour in Wales – or giving Wales the billions it is owed from the England-only High-Speed 2 rail projects UK, Labour are showing their true colours.

“Labour MPs in Wales will always put the Westminster whip first. That’s why I urge everyone who wants their community to have a strong voice in the UK Parliament to back their local Plaid Cymru candidate on 4 July.

“Labour Members of the Senedd must be furious hearing their own party’s Shadow Secretary of State show such disrespect towards their views and towards Wales’s needs.

“The self-proclaimed party of devolution seem intent on ensuring that it’s an event not a process.”

