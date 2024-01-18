Labour branded ‘separatist’ after review finds Welsh independence ‘viable’
Labour were branded a “separatist party” by Penny Mordaunt after an independent report commissioned by the Welsh Government said independence is a viable option for Wales.
The Independent Commission On the Constitutional Future Of Wales found independence would be “viable” but “the most uncertain option”, with enhancing devolution and a federal system also considered.
Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said: “It is a sad and sorry state that the most vibrant separatist party in the UK now is not the SNP, it is the Labour Party.”
The review was independent but commissioned by the Labour-led Welsh Government.
Debate
She was responding in the House of Commons to Plaid Cymru’s Hywel Williams (Arfon), who called for the report’s findings to be debated by MPs in Parliament.
Mr Williams said: “Independence is a viable option for Wales’s future and the status quo is not – those are two of the most striking conclusions of the Independent Commission On The Constitutional Future Of Wales.”
He added: “Whatever the views across the House, and the Leader’s views, I think any sensible UK Government with a sincere concern for the governance of my country would engage with this change that is already afoot.
“So will the Leader of the House demonstrate just such a sincere concern by arranging a full-scale debate on the commission’s report, perhaps around the time of St David’s Day on March 1?”
Ms Mordaunt responded: “On this side of the House we will always defend the union of the United Kingdom.
“We have many services which are devolved. It pains me to see many services that are being run by the Welsh Government being run very badly to the detriment of Welsh citizens.”
She added: “We will always defend the union and, if he applies for a debate, I’m sure many on my side will turn up and do precisely that.
If this women wants to see things run VERY VERY BADLY i would say to her look at the state of everything in the disunited kingdom the mess your party have made over the last 14 years
I will add one thing further to my comment the Tory party is now an has been for a while now AN ENGLISH NATIONALIST PARTY but calls itself a unionist party to look as if it is and control her last colonies bastions of englands long gone empire WALES SCOTLAND AND NORTHERN IRELAND
I think the tory party was dissolved when theresa may was deposed, boris johnson replaced it with the bnp!
The spokesperson for the imperialist UK, seems to ignore the fact that the commission was led by a former arch bishop and a former Plaid candidate , hardly the Labour party, which is a unionist party. A Tory from over the border, and in government, not knowing what is going on here or how things work, is nothing new though.
Head sword botherer doesn’t realise that it is her party that is driving the wedge. I used to be single nation UK but now I cannot ignore the Wales that can stand on its own and do a far better job than her party. This is a result of the mess the Conservative have made of the UK, the same party that put a liar and a cheat and a useful idiot for the Russians in charge then replaced him with wotsherame, Lettuce Head, who tanked a nation quicker than a quick thing on the planet quick. Ms Swordylady doesn’t… Read more »
I wish Labour was a separatist party. Unfortunately, most Labour party members are as hard core about the Union as the Tories.
really? not my experience Stevie
The Tories are not And never have been unionists. They are English nationalists that cloak themselves in the union flag so the people of Wales and Scotland don’t realise how they are used for the benefit of England. Labour are indeed very pro Union and blindly believes it benefits Wales and Scotland. Can’t put my finger on which is worse, Labour Ignorance or Tory Arrogance!
I shall be a separatist and a nationalist until Cymru achieves independence. The day after, I shall revert to being an internationalist. I invite the people of Cymru to join me, YesCymru, AUOB, Undod, IndyLabour and others of the same ilk.
We can do it better!
Mordaunt is a separatist. She is part of a sick movement, officially known as a political party, which ensures at all costs that the huge wealth working people generate remains separated from them.
If only! By the way, the Tories are imperialist fascists that Wales doesn’t vote for.
Glad to read that Mordant recognises the people who live in Wales are Welsh citizens.
Her statement that -……..”It pains me to see many services that are being run by the Welsh Government being run very badly to the detriment of Welsh citizens.” is telling. Not often does one hear us referred to as “citizens” by true blue Tories who much prefer “subjects” ( of that Crown). There again Penny talks a lot without really understanding w.t.f she’s on about. Last I heard she was still rambling on about women with penises. Just one of a line of very dim lights illuminating the Tory front bench.
Don’t forget ‘Stand up and fight’ then she expects us not to,
By this logic are all those in England who campaigning for greater local or regional autonomy (some of whom are Conservatives) are separatists now are they? Does she think that fellow Conservatives David Melding and Murdo Fraser are separatists? Quote…. “We have many services which are devolved. It pains me to see many services that are being run by the Welsh Government being run very badly to the detriment of Welsh citizens.” This should NOT be an argument to oppose further devolution but an argument to vote out the Welsh Labour Government. It is deeply irresponsible for someone in her… Read more »
There is no legal union of nations while Wales is included as it was illegally annexed. Why? Because NO King or Queen of England has ever had any right to Wales, via Conquest or inheritance (Henry the VII is proof of this as he was never known as a ruler of Wales). This is the title Prince of Wales is ceremonial only and why they have never added Wales to the flag. They have no authority to do so under international law. They can keep this going because our population isn’t aware of these facts.