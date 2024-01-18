Labour branded ‘separatist’ after review finds Welsh independence ‘viable’

Labour were branded a “separatist party” by Penny Mordaunt after an independent report commissioned by the Welsh Government said independence is a viable option for Wales.

The Independent Commission On the Constitutional Future Of Wales found independence would be “viable” but “the most uncertain option”, with enhancing devolution and a federal system also considered.

The review was independent but commissioned by the Labour-led Welsh Government.

Debate

She was responding in the House of Commons to Plaid Cymru’s Hywel Williams (Arfon), who called for the report’s findings to be debated by MPs in Parliament.

Mr Williams said: “Independence is a viable option for Wales’s future and the status quo is not – those are two of the most striking conclusions of the Independent Commission On The Constitutional Future Of Wales.”

He added: “Whatever the views across the House, and the Leader’s views, I think any sensible UK Government with a sincere concern for the governance of my country would engage with this change that is already afoot.

“So will the Leader of the House demonstrate just such a sincere concern by arranging a full-scale debate on the commission’s report, perhaps around the time of St David’s Day on March 1?”

Ms Mordaunt responded: “On this side of the House we will always defend the union of the United Kingdom.

“We have many services which are devolved. It pains me to see many services that are being run by the Welsh Government being run very badly to the detriment of Welsh citizens.”

She added: “We will always defend the union and, if he applies for a debate, I’m sure many on my side will turn up and do precisely that.

“It is a sad and sorry state that the most vibrant separatist party in the UK now is not the SNP, it is the Labour Party.”

