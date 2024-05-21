Labour calls for job support guarantee for Port Talbot steel workers

Labour is calling for a job support and training guarantee to cover workers facing redundancy from the Port Talbot steel plant.

Tata is planning to shut down blast furnaces at the site and switch to making steel with an electric arc furnace, a greener method of production, but which needs fewer workers.

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens has demanded that the Government act faster to get support in place for workers and communities.

Employment advisers

Labour has called for dedicated employment advisers to be placed in the community to co-ordinate and deliver support for those affected.

The party has committed to invest up to an additional £2.5 billion – on top of the Government’s planned £500 million – in the UK steel industry during the next parliament if it wins the general election.

Ms Stevens said: “Thousands of jobs are at risk in Port Talbot and steel communities across south Wales because Conservative ministers have failed to act, with devastating economic shock waves that will reverberate for decades. The Welsh Secretary’s Transition Board looks more like a talking shop.

“Our steel fund will ensure the future of the industry will be fuelled by the skills, talent and ambition of Welsh steelworkers and we have repeatedly said no irreversible decisions should be made before a general election.

“Labour doesn’t want to see a single job go at the site, but Conservative ministers must up their game and prepare at much greater speed to protect workers and communities.”

‘Generous’

Tata said thousands more jobs would be lost if it did not change the way it produced steel, adding that it had made its most generous ever offer of financial and job support to those affected.

Unions are threatening industrial action over the plans.

Community assistant general secretary Alasdair McDiarmid said: “It’s vital that all steelworkers affected by Tata’s damaging plans get timely access to training and job search support, and the Labour Party is right to press the company and Government ministers on this.

“We are clear that this offer should be accompanied by an employment guarantee which ensures that those impacted receive wage support right up until they re-enter employment. We believe this would be the best use of the transition board’s considerable resources.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “This Government is supporting the steel industry more than any before it and has put in place one of the biggest support packages in history, with a £500 million grant as part of the £1.25 billion commitment by Tata Steel to secure 5,000 jobs across the UK and safeguard the future of the Welsh steel industry.

“This includes the £100 million awarded to the Port Talbot Transition Board, including £80 million in UK Government funding, which is investing directly in skills, training and job creation for the workers affected.

“Without government action, many thousands more jobs would have been lost at Port Talbot and in the wider supply chain.”

