Labour councillor re-elected as Bridgend council leader

Cllr Huw David will return as the leader for Bridgend County Borough Council this year, after nominations were made at the council’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday May 18.

Cllr David will return to the role after a vote from local councillors saw him edge out independent leader Cllr Ross Penhale-Thomas.

Cllr Jane Gebbie was elected as the deputy leader, while the new Mayor of Bridgend County Borough will be Cllr Martyn Jones.

Speaking on his re-election Cllr David said that he was thankful for the opportunity to lead the council once again in the coming year, in a cabinet that combined both experience and change.

He said: “I am pleased to have been able to put together a Cabinet which combines experience with change.

“This will enable us to hit the ground running and start to make those decisions which we will need to make very soon on behalf of the residents of the county borough of Bridgend.

“My primary aim is to strengthen the role of members in policy development and decision making, for the good of the County Borough of Bridgend.

“The Cabinet roles focus, as before, on social services, housing, communities, future generations and resources.

“My main change to portfolios is bringing even more focus to the huge areas of education and regeneration by creating two portfolios – to reflect the crucial importance of these two areas and our recognition of the workload involved in each.

“Further regeneration will be a key priority for this new administration, taking advantage of UK Government and Welsh Government funding for the benefit of all of our valleys, the Ogmore, Llynfi, Garw, Bridgend, Maesteg, Porthcawl and Pencoed.

“Education of course is of fundamental importance to wellbeing and future generations and the single largest item in the council budget. This role will focus on our flagship 21 st Century school modernisation programme, a new curriculum and continued free nursery provision for 3 year olds.”

Other Cabinet portfolio positions were agreed as follows:

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services – Councillor Jane Gebbie

Cabinet Member for Education – Councillor Jon-Paul Blundell

Cabinet Member for Communities – Councillor John Spanswick

Cabinet Member for Regeneration – Councillor Neelo Farr

Cabinet Member for Future Generations – Councillor Rhys Goode

Cabinet Member for Resources – Councillor Hywel Williams

