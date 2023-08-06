Labour government would continue to use barges and ex-military bases to house asylum seekers to clear backlog – Kinnock

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock has confirmed that a Labour government would continue to use barges and ex-military bases to house asylum seekers before the cases backlog is tackled.

In the event his party enters government, the Aberavon MP told BBC Breakfast: “The reality is that we’ve got tens of thousands of people in hotels, we need to get them out of hotels and we need to get them off the barges and out of the military camps too.

“But because of the complete and utter chaos and shambles of the Tory asylum crisis we are going to have to continue in a very short-term period to use the infrastructure that is there, including the barges and the hotels.”

Mr Kinnock said he cannot give a specific timeline when pressed for how long they would be used for, but added: “We will be forced to use these contingency measures because of the mess the Government has made.

“I’m confident that within six months of a Labour government we will be getting on top of the backlog and clearing people out of hotels and putting them into suitable accommodation, or removing them from the country properly because they have no right to be here.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

