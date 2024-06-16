Labour manifesto represents ‘risk to devolution’ – Rhun ap Iorwerth

Labour’s general election manifesto represents a “risk to devolution itself” Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said, ahead of an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC this morning.

The Plaid leader also blasted the manifesto for having “a complete disregard towards Wales” and says that Labour in Wales is powerless under Keir Starmer.

His comments come after Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens indicated that under a Labour UK government, Westminster will partly control post-Brexit funds, despite Keir Starmer previously pledging to restore decision-making to the Welsh Government.

‘Commitment’

Vaughan Gething’s manifesto for the Welsh Labour leadership stated that he had secured a “commitment” by Keir Starmer to return the powers to Cardiff, while Ms Stevens had previously criticised the Conservatives for “bypassing devolved competences” on post-EU funds in 2022.

Mr Gething’s manifesto also criticised the HS2 project’s ‘England-and-Wales’ classification and called for fair funding to be allocated to Wales and supported the devolution of justice and policing powers, stating that it was “established Welsh Labour policy”.

None of these policies were included in the UK Labour manifesto published on Thursday (13 June).

Powerless

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Labour’s manifesto proves that the party in Wales is powerless under Keir Starmer.

“The complete disregard towards Wales shown in Labour’s programme for government exposes both Welsh Labour’s lack of influence and the UK Leader’s lack of ambition.

“There is nothing on devolving the Crown Estate, nothing on HS2 consequentials for Wales, and nothing on the devolution of justice and policing – all policies supported by Labour in Wales.

“To add insult to injury, Keir Starmer’s representative in Wales has confirmed that Wales’ post Brexit cash will still be controlled by Westminster.

“It’s an astonishing U-turn by Jo Stevens who not so long ago recognised that regional aid was a fully devolved competence. Now she’s backing the Tories’ power grab.

“Hot on the heels of calling a Senedd vote of no confidence in the Labour First Minister a gimmick, it appears that Labour’s manifesto is the biggest gimmick of all.

“Plaid Cymru has been clear and consistent in making the case for Wales to have a greater say over its own affairs.

“Many Labour politicians in Wales agree with us, but it seems that their words fall on deaf ears at their party HQ in London.

“This represents a risk not just to Wales’s interests but to devolution itself.

“Keir Starmer must understand that ignoring his Welsh colleagues is tantamount to undermining the principle that Wales has its own parliament and its own voice.

“It’s high time the Tories were kicked out of power after 14 years of destructive policies, but we must also ask who speaks for Wales within Labour.”

Reneged

The Shadow Welsh Secretary has denied that the Labour leader had reneged on the promise made at the Welsh Labour conference last year that Wales would have control over its “economic destiny”.

Ms Stevens told the BBC on Friday that the policy is, “…exactly the same as Keir Starmer said in the Welsh Labour conference”.

“Both the UK government and Welsh government under the old EU funding… had a role. It’s not a binary choice, one or the other, she added.

Asked if control will go fully to the Welsh government, she said: “No, as I said, it’s not a binary choice.

“It’s changed from the current circumstances where the Welsh government has absolutely no say in how the Shared Prosperity Funds are delivered in Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

