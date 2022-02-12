Labour MP to step down at next election

Labour MP for Caerphilly Wayne David has announced he will be standing down at the next election

First elected as an MP in 2001 at the General Election, Mr David, had previously represented South Wales in the European Parliament from 1989 and went on to be leader of the European Parliamentary Labour Party in 1994 and represented South Wales Central until 1999.

Mr David served on the Labour front benches in Parliament for 14 years, as assistant whip from 2007-2008 and then as under secretary of state for Wales under Gordon Brown until 2010.

He was Parliamentary Private secretary to Ed Miliband as well as shadow minister for Europe, when he was leader of the opposition, and served as a shadow minister for Defence procurement and for the Armed forces under Jeremy Corbyn.

Between April 2020 and December last year he was shadow minister for Middle East and North Africa.

Announcement

Speaking to the General Committee of his Constituency Labour Party on Friday evening, Mr David said: “It is with some sadness that I have decided to retire at the next General Election. The reason is quite simple – I will be 65 in a few months’ time and if I were re-elected at the next election, I could still be an MP at the age of 70.

“While some may disagree, I think at that age I would not be able to represent my constituents as effectively as I would like. It is time to make way for a younger person.

“It has been my privilege to be the MP for Caerphilly for nearly 21 years and I would like to thank local Labour Party members and the people of the Caerphilly constituency for all their wonderful support over this time.

“I shall of course continue to work hard for my constituency until the General Election, whenever that is, and my loyalty to the Labour Party is as strong as ever. I believe under Keir Starmer Labour has a very good chance of winning the next General Election and I will be doing all I can to help bring about that victory.”

